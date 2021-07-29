Paso Robles Hollywood Movie Stars: Behind-the-Camera Edit





Famous Hollywood directors, writers and editors of Paso Robles Paso Robles is no stranger to fame. And, in this series, the Paso Robles Daily News will explore some of the most notable Roblans throughout history. In this edition, we’ll explore famous Hollywood directors, writers and other ‘behind the scenes’ creators who made Paso Robles their home or made an impact on Paso Robles. Director King Vidor King Vidor was a director, producer and screenwriter whose 67-year film career successfully spanned the silent and sound eras. Vidor was born on February 8, 1894 in Galveston, Texas and died in Paso Robles in 1982 at the age of 88. His best-known and most successful film in the silent era is The Big Parade, circa 1925. The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival awards him an annual award: “For 25 years, this award has been given to a series of talented people who meet the high standards set by this amazing man, who also had a passion for his ranch in Paso Robles ”, their website says. Tay Garnett Writer and Director Tay Garnett was born William Taylor Garnett on June 13, 1894 in Los Angeles, United States and died on October 3, 1977 at the age of 83 in Sawtell, California, United States. His ashes were scattered around his ranch in Paso Robles. Garnett served as a naval aviator in World War I before beginning his film career. Elodie Keene Director Elodie Keene is a film and television director born in Paso Robles on April 10, 1949 who has worked on shows such as Ally McBeal, Charmed, NCIS, ER, House, Insatiable, Taken, Chicago Med, Agents of Shield and many ‘others. Click here to see a more complete film and television anthology for Keene. Christine Clayburg Writer, Director, Actress, Meteorologist Christine Clayburg is a multi-talented Paso Roblan. She started her career as a meteorologist and worked for Fox News and The Weather Channel. As an actress, she appeared in independent TV shows and films. She starred in the 2005 short Minneapolis which she also co-wrote. She has had a recurring role on Desperate Housewives and has appeared in other roles for The Mindy Project, 90210, The Closer, Hallmark and Lifetime, always as a news anchor. She was born in Paso Robles in 1973. Clayburg also flies with the Minnesota Air National Guard and has been deployed to Afghanistan and Kuwait. Joel Cox, owner of Mystic Hills, film editor Editor Joel Cox has worked in film since his appearance in Random Harvest (1942). He rose through the ranks starting with the mailroom at Warner Bros. in 1961. He is best known for his work with Clint Eastwood. It won the Oscar for Best Film Editing in 1992 for the movie Unforgiven. In addition to his career film, since 2000 Cox and his family have owned and managed Mystic Hills Vineyard and Vineyard near Paso Robles, California. Click here to see the ‘in front of the camera’ list of Paso Robles stars. This list compiles the Hollywood crowd behind the camera that has connections to Paso Robles. Stay tuned for future episodes of the Notable Roblans series to learn more about Paso Robles’ most famous people for filmmakers, directors, writers, artists as well as sports heroes, local legends and more. If you would like to suggest a notable Roblan for our list, send an email to [email protected]

