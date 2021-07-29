Mandy Moore opens up about motherhood and postpartum experience – The Hollywood Reporter

Mandy Moore opens up on her first months as a new mother and reveals some of the challenges she has faced during the postpartum period regarding her identity, friendships and parenting responsibilities, especially during the pandemic.

During a instagram conversation With clinical psychologist and perinatal mental health specialist, Dr. Ashurina Ream, the actress and singer frankly explained how her “preconceptions” of herself as a parent were quickly confronted with the realities of life. maternity.

“Obviously I knew it would be a challenge, but I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I have that kind of naturally motherly side,” whatever that means, ”Moore explained. “But I guess I just didn’t really recognize the worries, the fears, the sense of responsibility that are so pervasive in moving forward once you become a mom.”

the It’s us The star said her imagination of motherhood meant she would find community through events such as “Mommy and Me Classes and Baby Classes.” But the pandemic changed those possibilities, and she discovered that “the isolation is something, again, that has been truly surprising.”

“I’m sure it’s a reality for some people in different parts of the country, but I’m not sure if it’s something I would necessarily feel most comfortable with right now, just considering this that we’re sort of living it, “Moore said.” And so you have to reframe those expectations that you had about what it’s like to be a mother and what it’s like to connect with people. Isolation is something that really struck me and that I didn’t necessarily expect.

But it wasn’t just the pandemic that created these feelings of loneliness. Moore admitted that she personally doesn’t have “a ton of friends who have babies,” and going out to meet a new community of moms that she could “bounce” ideas on can be “intimidating” to her, a. self-describes a shy person.

“Without thinking about it, you re-prioritize everything in life,” Moore explained. “I’ve had a hard time at times, so far even five months, maintaining friendships because everyone is sort of in different seasons of their lives. Personally, I don’t have a ton of friends who have babies. I have friends who have slightly older children. It was therefore difficult to find a community and [put] yourself there.

While the actress-singer said her pregnancy had left her “on top of the world,” once she had the baby, those feelings were replaced by feelings of inadequacy, especially since her 5 month old baby’s needs have changed.

“I just felt that rush like, ‘I’m not good enough for him. I don’t know how to be his mother. I know how to feed him, but beyond that, am I made for it? ‘ She said. “I felt so ineffective and looked at my husband, who just seemed to have a supernatural ability to take care of Gus. Like, he could make him smile. He could make him laugh. He got down to the ground and rolled around with it. And I just felt like whatever I was doing, it just wasn’t right, and I couldn’t get him to sleep, and it made me feel horrible.

Moore says these feelings can be exacerbated by images of his friends online, “living this out as a seemingly perfect existence.” But she tries to deal with her “unrealistic expectations” and “show me a little grace”.

“I think it’s always been about me to be hard on myself and have these expectations like, ‘Oh, I love kids. I don’t have a ton of experience with babies and kids, but I just feel like it’s going to come naturally to me, and I’m going to feel quite comfortable in this position, ”explained Moore. “There are parts that are really comfortable and others that surprised me. I don’t – I feel inadequate.

Through it, Moore also questioned her sense of self-evolution, with the actress sharing that she always tries to “stay connected to myself and my identity outside of just being a mother.” “, But admits that she will constantly wonder” who I am as Mandy, what I bring to the table, what I bring as Gus’ mom. “

During the conversation, Moore also shared that she really had a new appreciation for matriarch Rebecca Pearson and that she had even considered remaking her role on the hit NBC series.

“I know it’s a TV show and it’s not a reality show, but it’s still like it’s a woman who didn’t have a village – she had a support partner but also a support partner who had a job – and was sort of left to her own devices with triplets. I don’t know how she did it, and that’s how I felt at first, but now that I have a kid, I’m like, ‘This is like a whole new ball game for me,’ Moore said. ‘I’m kind of kidding, like,’ Can I go back now? start the show all over again because I just have a little idea now of what it’s like to be a parent that I didn’t have before? ”