Adele ‘has fun’ with her boyfriend Rich Paul | Entertainment





Adele is having fun in her romance with Rich Paul but they are not super serious. The 33-year-old singer is said to have recently dated the sports agent who has been the agent for basketball star LeBron James for several months, but sources have now claimed the couple are not yet in a serious relationship and are moving on. just a good time. together. An insider told People magazine: “It’s not very serious, but they’re having a good time. They have mutual friends, so that’s good. She’s having fun and being social.” The Hello singer was reportedly first linked with Rich earlier this month after being spotted in the NBA Finals game in Phoenix, Ariz on July 17. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst told ‘The Lowe Post’ listeners during the match that Rich brought “his girlfriend to the match to sit next to LeBron.” He said at the time: “Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. LeBron is watching the game with Adele. This is their first time dating in public.” Adele and Rich then attended a double date in New York City on July 22 and reportedly dated for a few months. Meanwhile, Adele – who has eight-year-old Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki – is currently preparing to release her long-awaited new album. The London-born star hasn’t released an album since ’25’ in 2015 and is ready to explore “what she’s been through” on her new record. A source previously explained: “Adele has been very busy focusing on herself last year and has spent months in the studio recording her new album.” After taking an extended break from the music business, Adele is now excited to be back in the limelight. And the award-winning singer can’t wait for her fans to hear her new material. The insider shared, “The album is going to be released very soon, and she’s thrilled the world is hearing it.”

