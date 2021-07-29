Study shows more stories about disability on screen, but few actors with disabilities





Let’s start with the good news: The meaningful portrayals of disability in film and TV shows have almost tripled in the past decade compared to the previous 10 years. However, almost all of these titles still do not feature disabled actors. It was the conclusion of a new study published Wednesday by Nielsen and the nonprofit RespectAbility, which analyzed the portrayal of characters with disabilities in movies and TV shows released from 1920 to 2020. The titles come from a Nielsen database that includes more than 90,000 movies and TV shows created over the past century. Of these, 3,000 titles were tagged as having significant disability themes or content. Movies fared better than television. About 64 percent (1,800) of portrayals of characters with disabilities were in feature films, and 16 percent (448) were in regular series. (The remaining performances fell into other categories such as short films, limited series, TV movies or specials.) The database also saw a marked increase in the number of disability-themed productions, from 41 in 2000 to 150 in 2020.

According to the report, about one in four adults in the United States has a physical or psychological disability. A survey attached to the study also found that people with disabilities were slightly more likely to challenge portrayals of characters with disabilities. Viewers with disabilities were 8% more likely than non-disabled viewers to rate a television portrayal as inaccurate, and 7% more likely to say there was not enough portrayal of characters with disabilities on screen . Lauren Appelbaum, Vice President of RespectAbility, said that although the number of characters with disabilities continues to increase, around 95% of these roles are still performed by actors without disabilities. When disability is part of a character’s story, too often content can position people with disabilities as a person to be pitied or a person to be healed, instead of portraying people with disabilities as full members of our society. , she said in a statement. Several films featuring characters with disabilities made headlines last year for their casting: Sound of Metal, which tells the story of a drummer (Riz Ahmed) who loses his hearing, has been criticized for choosing Paul Raci, a hearing actor who is a child of deaf adults, as the deaf mentor of Ahmed’s character. (Raci said he felt comfortable with the cast because his character lost his hearing during the Vietnam War and was not born deaf.) The CBS adaptation of Stephen Kings’ novel The Stand also facing repression for choosing a hearing actor, Henry Zaga, in the role of Nick Andros, a deaf character and who signs throughout the series.

Last fall, The Witches, the Warner Bros. adaptation of Roald Dahl’s story starring Anne Hathaway as a witch with disfigured hands, has been criticized for its resemblance to split hands or ectrodactyly, thus resurfacing the debate over the portrayal of a disability like an evil. But there have also been positive representations, like Pixars Luca, which features a character born without arms and takes the rare step of portraying a character with a difference in limbs without making it a defining characteristic. The report, which was scheduled for the 31st anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act, is the first in a three-part series by Nielsen and RespectAbility, which will also analyze representations of disability in advertising and media perceptions of audiences with disabilities. . These reports will be published in August.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/28/arts/television/disability-representation-study-film-television.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos