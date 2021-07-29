The Suicide Squad: critics say James Gunn’s movie is one of DC’s best





Five years after David Ayers’ “Suicide Squad” met with lackluster reviews, “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn took another hit in DC Comics history, using many of the same characters and lots of new ones. faces in what isn’t quite a reboot and not quite a sequel. Although the film won’t hit theaters until August 6, the first batch of reviews are underway and they are overwhelmingly positive. Read some highlights of what the critics are saying below: Varieties Owen Gleiberman: “‘The Suicide Squad’ is right, refining that rogue attitude to a much smoother edge of outrage. It’s an origin story of a scruffy slaughter team that honestly feels immersed in the underworld of grunge. , and blow for blow, it’s made with a razor-sharp ingenuity that honors the genre of “The Dirty Dozen” (and also, in a fun way, “Ghostbusters’). In this movie, which he wrote and directed, James Gunn’s mind comes across as a low-end happy joke-place – no wilder than the kind of thing you have in “Deadpool” or the lesser parts. more outraged from “The Dark Knight, but driven by an invigorating embrace of a fucking no-future.” The film is, among other things, a splashy comedy of depraved sensationalism, with heads and bodies ripped apart, chopped and reduced to the flesh equivalent of latticework. There are rats (lots of them), bullets risky enough to shoot through other bullets, plus the fact that our heroes have powers, but most of them aren’t that great. . David Ehrlich from Indiewire: “The funniest and least depressing superhero movie in a very long time, Gunn’s delirious ultra-violent ‘The Suicide Squad’ carries the yoke of its genre with a lightness that allows him to shy away from the usual constraints, even to shake them off. completely off. It must be liberating to make a $ 150 million mulligan (give or take) for a widely maligned disaster that still managed to bring in nearly a billion dollars despite the fact that ‘she’s become a punchline along the way, and that’s really what this messy carnival of R-rated cartoon chaos amounts to at the end of the day: not a’ Suicide Squad ‘reboot or sequel. from 2016, but rather a second draft. Justin Chang of the Los Angeles Times: “After the horrific, bludgeoning ‘Suicide Squad’ of 2016, I couldn’t imagine loving – and I could hardly bear the thought of seeing – another movie called ‘Suicide Squad’. Glad to be wrong. And perhaps more delighted than surprised. Less a sequel than a cover, “The Suicide Squad” is the latest film written and directed by James Gunn, moving to the DC side of the superhero cosmos after producing two “Guardians of the Galaxy” films for Marvel. These images, with their trippy colors, surreal misadventures, and wacky intergalactic misfits, proved to be a useful warm-up for a story about a much more unruly and murderous group of aliens. IGN’s Joshua Yehl: ‘The Suicide Squad’ allows Gunn to rely on whatever he does best. He masterfully weaves action and drama with wit and humor, which we’d expect from the director of “Guardians of the Galaxy,” but there’s something more ingenious at work here. Gunn is Gene Wilder’s Willy Wonka, a manic glint in his eyes, taking us on a kinky and eerily emotional roller coaster with surprise around every corner. “Armed with prominent stars – and a gigantic starfish – Gunn doesn’t quite surpass the heights of his debut movie” Guardians of the Galaxy “here, but definitely continues his knack for taking on character from gangs. obscure comics and creating extraordinary misfits with issues. Plus there’s a lot of heart and emotion woven through all of the unpredictable deaths and rampant four-letter words that really bring this strange picture to life. Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian: “This second” Squad “release (if you don’t count last year’s Harley Quinn standalone adventure” Birds of Prey “) is a loud, often enjoyable, and fun long movie that will blow your eyes and eardrums and covers all the bases. There’s a ‘Guardians’ style comedy mixing humans and talking animals, there’s frightening violence – including what I have to say is a horribly impressive inner anatomical plane, showing a knife plunging into the still beating heart – and there’s a colossal CGI show for the final act in which a giant thing plagues a town, while the gang watches it; a trope that has become almost legally obligatory for movies. of superheroes.

