Hundreds of Blizzard employees quit their jobs, fans boycott games – Daily News

Several hundred employees of game publisher Blizzard Entertainment in Irvine left work wednesday, in protest against a hostile work environment cited in a recent lawsuit.

Employees and their supporters gathered outside the gates of the company, which has been accused by the state’s Department of Employment and Housing of fostering a frat boy work culture. “

Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick sent a letter to all staff in response to the walkout on Tuesday, calling the company’s recent actions muted. In his email, Kotick said he hired law firm WilmerHale to conduct a review of its policies and promised swift action to end the harassment.

In the lawsuit filed last week in Los Angeles, the agency claims parent company Activision Blizzard looked the other way as executives sexually harassed women and male employees openly joked about rape and drank alcohol while engaging in inappropriate behavior towards women in their offices. booths at events known as cube crawls.

Blizzard Entertainment employees and supporters demonstrate for better working conditions in Irvine, Calif., Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

The lawsuit added that women were generally paid less than men for similar work and were less likely to be promoted.

Activision Blizzard called the allegations false and distorted in a statement last week, and Fran Townsend, executive vice president of company affairs, sent a letter to staff echoing the claim.

During the walkout on Wednesday, the company released another statement, promising not to retaliate against those who left their offices to protest.

We are fully committed to fostering a safe, inclusive and rewarding environment for all of our employees around the world. We support their right to express their opinions and concerns in a safe and respectful manner, without fear of reprisal, ”the statement said. “The company does not retaliate for such a decision, whether employees choose to participate or not and the company will not require employees to take time off to participate in this walkout.

Elsewhere online, fans have sought to stage a boycott of Activision games in solidarity with employees. You can support #ActiBlizzWalkout by not playing their titles, wrote Twitter user Shannon. The post garnered over 2,300 retweets and over 5,000 likes. In the comments, other users suggested not to connect to or uninstall the games. Blizzard game titles include World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Diablo, and Starcraft.

“Every voice should count. Every workplace should be safe for everyone, ”wrote one Twitter user.

One user called Declassified wrote, “Hit them where it hurts, right in the wallets. I encourage all of my subscribers to do the same.

In Irvine, employees marched down Blizzard Way and Alton Parkway with signs that read “I want compensation to be as transparent as business appeasement” and “Every Voice Counts.”

“Fight the bad guys in the game; fight bad guys IRL (in real life), ”read another.

More than 2,000 Activision Blizzard employees signed an open letter calling the company’s responses heinous and insulting.

Blizzard employees demand:

That Activision abandon mandatory arbitration clauses in all employee contracts, current and future.

New recruiting, interviewing, hiring and promotion practices that facilitate better agreed-upon representation by employees in an organization-wide diversity, equity and inclusion organization.

The publication of data on relative compensation, promotion rates and salary scales for employees of all genders and ethnicities in the company.

That a diversity working group be authorized to hire a third party to audit the management, hierarchy and the HR department of the company. It is imperative to identify how current systems have failed to prevent employee harassment and come up with new solutions to address these issues.

It’s the Blizzard’s second major organizational effort in the past 12 months or so. Last year, employees shared their wages on a public spreadsheet and sent a letter of demands to management asking for fairer compensation. There was very little reaction to the action, employees said.

Shares of Activision were up 1.3% on Wednesday afternoon. They were down 9.5% this year until Tuesday.

It has been an eventful year for Activision and Kotick. Earlier this summer, a number of shareholder groups claimed Kotick was overpaid, but the company still gained shareholder approval for executive compensation. The company is expected to release its financial results next Tuesday.

A prolonged conflict with employees could cause delays in Activision games, wrote Matthew Kanterman, analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence.

If run properly, Activision should be able to minimize the damage to its business, said David Cole, analyst at DFC Intelligence. However, Cole adds, the whole ordeal can end up earning Activision a spot on the consumer lists of the most hated companies.

Bloomberg and The New York Times contributed to this report.