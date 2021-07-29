Khan talks about punk, Bryan AEW rumors; Big E on Malakai Black Feud; WWE Queen of the Ring | Launderer report

Bleacher Report keeps you up to date with the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Khan won’t comment on punk rumors, Bryan

Rumors have circulated that CM Punk and Daniel Bryan have signed with All Elite Wrestling, but AEW President Tony Khan is not ready to respond publicly to these rumors.

Khan was asked about the possibility of Punk and Bryan joining AEW in an interview with Joseph staszewski of the New York Post.

Khan said: “I have no comment on these. These are good questions, but I cannot comment on these.”

When he put more emphasis on Punk and Bryan, Khan added, “I can’t comment on these two guys. But I think there are definitely a lot of exciting rumors going on right now.”

Last week, Fighter (h / t WrestlingInc’s Joshua Gagnon) reported that Punk is negotiating for a potential return to pro wrestling with AEW.

by BodySlam.net Cassidy Haynes later reported that Bryan had signed with AEW and was “100% locked” with the company.

Punk has been out of wrestling for more than seven years since leaving WWE after the 2014 Royal Rumble. Bryan, meanwhile, wrestled for WWE as late as April before his expiration date. contract.

It’s safe to say that Punk has long been wrestling’s greatest free agent, and the multiple WWE World Champion would undoubtedly move the needle for AEW.

Bryan would also be a huge signing for AEW, given he’s also a multiple-time WWE World Champion who titled WrestleMania 37 against Roman Reigns and Edge in April.

AEW has already gained a lot of ground in its two-year history, and the arrival of Punk and Bryan might be what it needs to further challenge WWE’s TV viewing numbers.

Big E talks about Nixed Feud against Black

Big E apparently started a feud with Aleister Black on SmackDown in May, but it never took off, as Black was surprisingly freed two weeks later.

In an interview with Louis dangoor of Give Me Sport, Big E addressed this scenario publicly for the first time, saying:

“I don’t know the plans. I had no idea. Obviously we’d seen the thumbnails for weeks and weeks and then he comes out at the end of the main event and kicks me in the face. so I think, “Okay, it’s him and me. We’re going to run a bit. So I was really surprised by his release.

“I think he’s extremely talented, I think he has a lot to offer. I think people were delighted to see us, you know because there’s such a difference in the way we behave, in our characters, in many polar opposing ways. I think that could have been a lot of fun. “

Black’s release took place on June 2, less than two weeks after his first live appearance on WWE lineup in months.

WWE had kept Black off television for a while and it wasn’t clear if he would ever return. His return was something of a surprise, but his departure was even more shocking given the time WWE had invested in vignettes promoting his return.

While it’s unfortunate that Big E vs. Black never happened, things apparently worked out pretty well for both of them.

Big E won the Money in the Bank men’s ranking match this month, which means it’s just one more successful cash-out of becoming world champion for the first time.

Black made his AEW debut a month after his WWE debut as Malakai Black and immediately entered into a feud with Cody Rhodes.

Queen of the ring final date reportedly set

WWE is reportedly planning to host the so-called Queen of the Ring tournament finale on a major stage.

According to André Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, WWE is planning to host a show in October in Saudi Arabia for the first time since February 2020, and the Queen of the Ring Finals will take place there.

WrestlingInc’s Raj giri originally announced last week that WWE was working on hosting a Queen of the Ring tournament for the first time in company history.

King of the Ring has been held multiple times and was once a major WWE pay-per-view, but an equivalent tournament has never been held for WWE Female Superstars.

The tournament would be important under any circumstance, but hosting the final in Saudi Arabia would take it to a different level.

Due to the strict customs of this country, women were not allowed to be on the card the first times WWE put on shows there, but that changed to Crown Jewel in October 2019 when Natalya faced off against Lacey Evans.

Another women’s match took place in the country at WWE Super ShowDown in February 2020 when Bayley faced off against Naomi.

The Queen of the Ring final would be the highest stake yet for a women’s game in Saudi Arabia, and that would likely make the winning moment even more memorable.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all the hot topics of wrestling. Watch the latest episode in the player below (note: some NSFW languages).