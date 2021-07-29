Entertainment
Khan talks about punk, Bryan AEW rumors; Big E on Malakai Black Feud; WWE Queen of the Ring | Launderer report
Bleacher Report keeps you up to date with the latest news from the WWE Universe.
Khan won’t comment on punk rumors, Bryan
Rumors have circulated that CM Punk and Daniel Bryan have signed with All Elite Wrestling, but AEW President Tony Khan is not ready to respond publicly to these rumors.
Khan was asked about the possibility of Punk and Bryan joining AEW in an interview with Joseph staszewski of the New York Post.
Khan said: “I have no comment on these. These are good questions, but I cannot comment on these.”
When he put more emphasis on Punk and Bryan, Khan added, “I can’t comment on these two guys. But I think there are definitely a lot of exciting rumors going on right now.”
Last week, Fighter (h / t WrestlingInc’s Joshua Gagnon) reported that Punk is negotiating for a potential return to pro wrestling with AEW.
by BodySlam.net Cassidy Haynes later reported that Bryan had signed with AEW and was “100% locked” with the company.
Punk has been out of wrestling for more than seven years since leaving WWE after the 2014 Royal Rumble. Bryan, meanwhile, wrestled for WWE as late as April before his expiration date. contract.
It’s safe to say that Punk has long been wrestling’s greatest free agent, and the multiple WWE World Champion would undoubtedly move the needle for AEW.
Bryan would also be a huge signing for AEW, given he’s also a multiple-time WWE World Champion who titled WrestleMania 37 against Roman Reigns and Edge in April.
AEW has already gained a lot of ground in its two-year history, and the arrival of Punk and Bryan might be what it needs to further challenge WWE’s TV viewing numbers.
Big E talks about Nixed Feud against Black
Big E apparently started a feud with Aleister Black on SmackDown in May, but it never took off, as Black was surprisingly freed two weeks later.
In an interview with Louis dangoor of Give Me Sport, Big E addressed this scenario publicly for the first time, saying:
“I don’t know the plans. I had no idea. Obviously we’d seen the thumbnails for weeks and weeks and then he comes out at the end of the main event and kicks me in the face. so I think, “Okay, it’s him and me. We’re going to run a bit. So I was really surprised by his release.
“I think he’s extremely talented, I think he has a lot to offer. I think people were delighted to see us, you know because there’s such a difference in the way we behave, in our characters, in many polar opposing ways. I think that could have been a lot of fun. “
Black’s release took place on June 2, less than two weeks after his first live appearance on WWE lineup in months.
WWE had kept Black off television for a while and it wasn’t clear if he would ever return. His return was something of a surprise, but his departure was even more shocking given the time WWE had invested in vignettes promoting his return.
While it’s unfortunate that Big E vs. Black never happened, things apparently worked out pretty well for both of them.
Big E won the Money in the Bank men’s ranking match this month, which means it’s just one more successful cash-out of becoming world champion for the first time.
Black made his AEW debut a month after his WWE debut as Malakai Black and immediately entered into a feud with Cody Rhodes.
Queen of the ring final date reportedly set
WWE is reportedly planning to host the so-called Queen of the Ring tournament finale on a major stage.
According to André Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, WWE is planning to host a show in October in Saudi Arabia for the first time since February 2020, and the Queen of the Ring Finals will take place there.
WrestlingInc’s Raj giri originally announced last week that WWE was working on hosting a Queen of the Ring tournament for the first time in company history.
King of the Ring has been held multiple times and was once a major WWE pay-per-view, but an equivalent tournament has never been held for WWE Female Superstars.
The tournament would be important under any circumstance, but hosting the final in Saudi Arabia would take it to a different level.
Due to the strict customs of this country, women were not allowed to be on the card the first times WWE put on shows there, but that changed to Crown Jewel in October 2019 when Natalya faced off against Lacey Evans.
Another women’s match took place in the country at WWE Super ShowDown in February 2020 when Bayley faced off against Naomi.
The Queen of the Ring final would be the highest stake yet for a women’s game in Saudi Arabia, and that would likely make the winning moment even more memorable.
Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all the hot topics of wrestling. Watch the latest episode in the player below (note: some NSFW languages).
Sources
2/ https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10008937-khan-talks-punk-bryan-aew-rumors-big-e-on-malakai-black-feud-wwe-queen-of-the-ring
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]