Black TikTok creators wonder how far to go on strike – The Hollywood Reporter

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Thot Shit” is an almost perfect model for a viral TikTok dance and sound. The beat is catchy, the chorus is easy to remember, and the lyrics provide clear and fun instructions to listeners.

But when the song went public in mid-June, something peculiar happened on the hugely popular shorthand video app: Instead of creating a viral dance trend on a “Thot Shit” music video, several black designers have come together for what has been described. like a dance “strike”. One creator described the move as an “experiment” to highlight how important black creator contributions are to viral trends on the app – and what if they refuse to create new dances for the song .

“I think we were all like, ‘Let’s see what happens. Let’s see if what we said is as true as we think it is. Marcus Greggory, a 21-year-old designer, says.

There followed many questionable dance moves (waving and holding hands, to name a few) that did not take into account the instructions of “Thot Shit” for listeners put their hands on their knees and twerk – away from the complex movements seen in other viral dances like the Renegade, created by Jalaiah Harmon, or Up, created by Mya Johnson and Chris Cotter.

In the years since TikTok became one of the world’s most popular social media platforms, TikTokers like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae Easterling – respectively the most followed and third most followed creators on the app. – have become popular to re-create dances performed by young black designers. In late 2019, D’Amelio and Rae quickly rose to fame for dancing to K Camp’s “Lottery (Renegade)”, setting off a viral trend on TikTok and gaining millions of followers in the process. But it wasn’t until early 2020 that cover in The New York Times helped identify Harmon as the original creator of the dance and drew attention to the fact that the Atlanta teenager had not been credited.

Since then, D’Amelio and Rae have added dance credits to their TikTok videos, but frustrations over black creators who still go unrecognized for their work were amplified earlier this year when Rae was invited to appear on Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon to perform viral TikTok dances made by black designers. (After public outcry, Fallon went on to invite the original choreographers to participate virtually on the show.)

While not all black designers have decided to embark on the dance ‘strike’, the experience has managed to draw attention to how black designers are often overlooked or uncredited for their contributions. to the application.

“It’s about time, actually. I am super proud of all the creators who speak and express themselves. This is a very important question that is often overlooked, ”said JaQuel Knight, the choreographer behind“ Single Ladies ”by Beyoncé and“ WAP ”by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Hollywood journalist. “No matter how large what you create, the least you can do is give credit.”

Knight says he wants to see the choreographers get a percentage compensation if their original dances help to explode a certain social media record. “The dances on TikTok – without a doubt, without a doubt – are what sells records. In return, the records bring in money. In return, only the records make money, and not the choreography, ”says Knight. “It’s about starting to treat and respect choreography the same way we respect music.”

The tension between Black Creators and TikTok extends beyond simple dancing and that is credited. Eric Louis, a 21-year-old designer in Orlando, Florida, sees the strained relationship as a work issue.

“We drive all that traffic to the app. We manage the trends, we manage all the subcategories, but we are not supported in the same way as a lot of these white content creators, ”said Louis. “It was never a dance strike for me, even though I am a dancer.”

At the same time, Louis and other designers who spoke with THR recognize that engaging in a real strike against TikTok – by refusing to publish or quitting the app altogether – would put black creators at a disadvantage compared to their peers, especially if they hope to build successful careers on them. social networks.

“It’s like, why should we go? Greggory said, wondering if that would be the same as “giving up.” “We’re not going anywhere. That’s it. I would like to be successful in this field.

And that’s not to say that other social media platforms aren’t without their issues, either. “I feel like there comes a point with every creator where they want to quit every app, at some point, because of the experience that there is,” Challan Trishann, a 23-year-old creator with over 4 million followers on TikTok, said. “TikTok is just hard to leave. I don’t know what it is, but it’s like a relationship. I can’t break up with them.

Over the past year, TikTok has strived to better support its community of black designers. Last summer, the company hosted a handful of meetings with black designers and TikTok executives – including then-CEO Kevin Mayer, CEO Vanessa Pappas, and director of the designer community Kudzi Chikumbu – to give creators a chance to talk about their negative experiences. with the app. The company also arranged “office hours” with members of its Black TikTok Creator Community on a bi-weekly basis to help open lines of communication.

Trishann, who attended one of the meetings, says she was able to talk about the proliferation of trolls spamming her videos with hateful comments and felt encouraged by TikTok’s efforts to open up direct communication with them. black designers.

“I was like, wow, they actually took the time to bring some important people here to really sit down and tell me about my experience,” Trishann says. “It’s just not something I’ve really experienced in the past. Nobody really cares about the Black experience, so I was really surprised by this in a good way.

But TikTok’s reach also comes amid several major tech missteps that have contributed to some black creators’ frustrations with the app. Last summer, TikTok apologized to black designers after a “technical glitch” caused videos tagged with #BlackLivesMatter and #GeorgeFloyd to appear to have no view – an issue that left some creators under the impression that their work was being censored. In early July, creator and comedian Ziggi Tyler discovered that when he was trying to write a biography for the Creators Marketplace for TikTok, an invitation-only platform that connects brands with creators, he couldn’t include phrases like “Black Lives Matter”, “pro Black” or “Black success” – phrases that triggered the app’s content monitoring system to falsely report them as potential hate speech – while terms like ” white supremacy ”and“ neo-Nazi ”were not reported.

“We recognize and value the impact black creators continue to have on our platform and through culture and entertainment. We are committed to investing in resources and developing technologies that address their concerns, including finding solutions that help cement a culture of credit and working to ensure fair and equitable moderation policies, ”said a door – TikTok talk. THR. “We wholeheartedly want to be part of the solution and will continue to share updates as we move towards these goals. “

While Racial prejudice on technological platforms has been well documented, the creators tell THR that the dynamics seen on TikTok also reflect the racial inequality that exists outside of digital spaces.

“What we’re seeing is this kind of digital colonization. And I think that’s the perfect way to describe it, just in the sense that the darkness and the dark arts, the dark sounds, the dark creativity has always been appropriated to us, has always been taken away from us, ”Louis says.

And when it comes to something like a TikTok dance, the extra effort of properly crediting the creator could help build a career.

“It’s such a simple solution that can really take people a long way. You can go to people’s music videos to get credit for something you’ve created, you can actually make money from it, you can gain support, you can gain an audience, ”Trishann said. “This is what I would like to see for people, but it doesn’t happen to people because they don’t get credit for the things they create, which just isn’t fair.”