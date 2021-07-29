Quality Quilts at the Fremont County Fair – Canon City Daily Record

This year, 37 quilts and wall hangings were presented at the Fremont County Fair. All entries were judged by a paid and certified Colorado Quilt Council judge. In the open division, Suzanne Cooper won the Grand Champion and Sharon Kimmick won the Reserve Grand Champion. In the Golden Age division, Lynette Joines won the Grand Champion and Agnes Jantz won the Reserve Grand Champion. The quilts will be on display at the Fremont County 4-H Building, located at 1595 S. Ninth St., until Saturday.

Fair schedule:

Thursday July 29

8:00 am Opening of the 4-H building to the public.

08:00 Arrival of all the rabbits.

8:30 am Beginning of the Salon du Lapin du Marché 4-H / FFA.

Registrations for gardening open from 9 a.m. to noon will be accepted in the 4-H building. Exhibitors

having more than 5 entries, please enter before 10:00 a.m.

10:00 am Beginning of rabbit breed / exhibition classes.

1:00 p.m. Beginning of the rabbit presentation (barn or tent for small animals)

1:00 p.m. The free gardening assessment will begin in the 4-H building. The public is invited to attend this event.

1:00 p.m. The 4-H / FFA sheep show will begin in the show ring. The 4-H / FFA Breeding Sheep and Market Sheep exhibitions will follow. Prices for sheep farming will be

be given immediately after sheep shows. The public is invited to attend this event. Photos immediately after the show.

Note: If the previous show is on the next event, the next event will start 30 minutes after the end of the footage.

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The Colorado Country Music Association performs live.

6:00 p.m. Judging of the 4-M / FFA Pig Show will begin in the show ring. Courses on market pigs will follow. The pig farm prizes will be awarded immediately after the pig show. The public is invited to attend this event.

9:00 p.m. Closure of the 4-H building.

Friday July 30

Family and Seniors Day

7:30 am-9:00am In honor of our seniors, a free breakfast of cookies and gravy will be served to people over 65 on a first come, first served basis.

based. The Beta Zeta Sorority and the Fremont County Fair Board of Directors are sponsoring the event. 4-H Ambassadors will be available to visit seniors and offer tours of the

fair.

8:00 am Opening of the 4-H building to the public. Seniors’ activities begin in the entertainment tent.

From 9 a.m. to noon, registrations for open floriculture will be accepted in building 4-H. Exhibitors

having more than 5 entries, please enter before 10:00 am No entry will be taken after 12:00 pm

9:30 a.m. Registration for the Pee-Wee Stuffed Rabbit Show and Pee-Wee Poultry Show will begin in the tent.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Family Day – Children will have the opportunity to visit educational kiosks and participate in games and other activities. There will be entertainment for the whole family. The Salida circus will be there. New this year, a bucking bull for kids to ride.

10:00 a.m. Pee-Wee plush bunny show under the marquee. Followed by the poultry show.

10:00 a.m. Pee-Wee Fun poultry show under the marquee. The Dress a Poultry contest will follow the Pee-Wee show.

10: 00-11: 00 a.m. Salida circus show by the entertainment tent.

10:00 am-11:00am Pee-Wee veterinary control. Location to be determined.

12:00 p.m. The Pee-Wee Breeding Show will begin in the Show Arena. The public is well placed to watch this event.

12:00 PM Lunch in a Jiffy, which consists of a hot dog or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, chips, cookies and a drink, will be available for a nominal charge .

12:30 p.m. Toy Cat Show Registration open to children under 8 years old. No live animals. Stuffed animals only. The registration fee is $ 1.00.

1:00 p.m. The toy cat show begins in the entertainment tent.

1:00 p.m. The judging of open floriculture will begin in building 4-H. The public is invited to attend this event.

13h00-14h00 Salida circus show by the entertainment tent.

2:00 p.m. Start of the watermelon tasting competition in the entertainment tent. Family Day activities will end with this event.

5:00 p.m. The 4-H / FFA farmed beef show will begin in the show ring. The Breeding Beef Awards will be awarded after the Breeding Beef Show. 4-H / FFA Market Beef

the judging will begin 30 minutes after the end of the judging of the farmed beef. The Beef Showmanship will follow the Market Beef Show. Market beef

The cattle prizes will be awarded immediately following the Market Beef Show. The public is invited to attend this event.

5.30 p.m. Breeding / exhibition rabbits will be released.

9:00 p.m. Closure of the 4-H building to the public.

Saturday July 31

Buyers day

7:30 a.m. Cowboy Church

8:00 am Opening of the 4-H building to the public.

8:00 am Mandatory meeting in the Show Ring for 4-H / FFA members and parents who will participate in the Master Showmanship.

8:30 a.m. The 4-M / FFA showmaster competition will begin in the show ring. During this competition, the County Fairs 4-H / FFA Showmen present sheep,

Pigs, Goats, Cattle, Dairy Cattle and Horses for the title of Master Showman. The Reverse Showmanship competition will follow Master Showmanship. In this

competition, the parent of 4-H / FFA members participating in the Master Showmanship will have the opportunity to prove their showmanship skills. The public is welcome

watch this event.

8:30 a.m. Mandatory meeting for all Small Animal Master Showmanship qualifiers for the title of Fremont County’s very first Small Animal Master Showman and / or

Master Showman of Small Animals Reserve. During this Small Animal Master Showmanship competition, each exhibitor will present a rabbit, a poultry and a dog. A

parent of this exhibitor will also show the same animals.

11:00 am The Parade of Champions awards ceremony will take place in the entertainment tent. The public is invited to attend this event.

2:00 p.m. The Buyers BBQ will take place in the Entertainment Tent.

3:30 p.m. The 4-H Family of the Year and other special prizes will be featured in the Show Ring.

4:00 p.m. The sale of cattle from the 4-H / FFA market will begin in the show ring.

4:00 p.m. Release of poultry out of livestock sale.

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Open exhibitions and 4-H Fair will be published Open awards will be awarded when exhibits are verified.

7:00 p.m. Closure of the 4-H building to the public.