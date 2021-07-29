‘LFG’ producer Abby Greensfelder wants in-depth storytelling for women – The Hollywood Reporter

After more than a decade of presenting women struggling with what to wear down the aisle on giant TLC Say yes to the dress, veteran producer Abby Greensfelder is taking a somewhat different approach to female-centric storytelling with her new venture.

Greensfelder, who started in unscripted programming at Discovery before co-founding Say Yes shingle Half Yard Productions in 2006, launched Everywoman Studios in 2019 – and, thanks in part to the halo of Olympic interest, her first project is currently currently airing on HBO Maximum landing page. Documentary foray LFG, short for “Let’s Fucking Go”, follows a lawsuit by an American football player against the United States Football Federation for wage discrimination. Their continued quest for parity with their less-decorated male counterparts received little recognition ahead of the film’s premiere in Tribeca in June before hitting the streamer.

As American women continue their game in Tokyo, Greensfelder spoke to THR about choosing their story as the first project in her new business, the lack of premium content targeting Central America, and where she plans to take her new business.

Did you want your first project at Everywoman to be a business card like this or did the timing work?

I had just created Everywoman Studios in the spring of 2019 for the express purpose of telling stories by and about women, especially in spaces where we don’t see women. Sport is one of these spaces. In March of the same year, the women went out and sued their employer. It was on the front page of the New York Times, but no one was really telling the story. Why not? Well, they were suing US Soccer, which controls access to games, players, et cetera. And they don’t want to tell the story of the trial.

It’s bigger than a football story. It was like a story of the moment. So after getting a bit of context and access, I went to see Andrea Nix Fine and Sean Fine. Then we just walked into it. This story had already started. We had to fit in with these women, gain their trust as the story unfolded, which was difficult.



I guess the performance of the US team at the Tokyo Olympics was a boon to the show.

With steamboats, you can feel like you’re throwing it into a vast digital ocean. But, with the Olympics, we still get a ton of interest in the movie. We do additional festivals and screenings because we own the film and sell it internationally. Hopefully there will be real sustained interest, as this is not a story that goes away after something happens. And, as they say in the movie, the story is not over either.

You sold your first company, Half-Yard Productions, to Red Arrow just as many independent reality TV producers were being bought out by bigger European companies for huge sums. Do you think something like this could happen again?

There was just a huge volume and few producers set up to deliver that volume. They also had a taste and an understanding of what the audience wanted. This first group of people who were conditioned to be super-suppliers all entered the market and matured at the same time. There was a lot of business to be done. The business has changed, however. I think the second wave will be for the producers supplying the banners, as more distribution power is consolidated with the banners.

Have you ever crossed paths with David Zaslav when you were at Discovery?

When I left in 2006, I was really in charge of production, programming and content development for male-dominated channels, which is quite interesting. I left just before Zaslav arrived and the company went public. What I will say about Discovery, everyone always underestimates that it gets audiences. From the start, Discovery was obsessed with knowing your audience. They were better marketers, packers, and distributors than they relied on the production community to create the content. They were very good at knowing the path of their audience, which was not coastal. If you look at the premium content industry, a lot of it serves the ribs. I see great potential in serving the general public with premium content and stories. LFG is a story for a large audience.

What’s an unscripted premium show that you think engages the whole country?

A good example, and that’s part of the reason I think it came back, is Queer Eye. It was the first show on Bravo which was not only coastal but also C and D counties. Everyone loved this show. When Netflix brought it back, retooled it, it’s still a bonus, but it reaches that mass audience. These are the kinds of things we need the most. And there’s a real market for that now, as streamers serve all audiences.

I realize everyone likes to say he follows the Hello Sunshine model, but who are you looking for as a good plan for Everywoman Studios?

Right, and sell to Apple for a billion dollars? [laughs] I am the people who really mine the content deserts, where the stories are not told. I’m also looking to develop voices, people like Brene Brown who is a successful writer with huge success. It’s not just women, it’s her heart. I’ve always seen the potential of the female audience because it’s been under-monetized for so long. When I was at Discovery, they were selling female audiences at a mass discount compared to how they were selling male audiences. It was in my twenties. I’m near my 40s now, so I think part of that has caught up.

I really hope I don’t offend you by saying that I have never watched an episode of Say Yes to the Dress.

Do not worry. But Say Yes is like the perfect show of guilty pleasure. If you have a boring rainy day, check it out.

Not having watched it, how does the genre of bridezilla’s narrative fit in with the feminist ethos of your new business?

This is the first show I have developed and sold at Half Yard. I created this show. Anyone who knows me knows that I was the girl who played sports. I have always been practical. When I got married, I walked in and said, “Show me four, I’ll pick one. So for me being the one who developed this princess worship show is incredibly funny. But I think it’s a surprisingly nuanced spectacle. This is not a wedding dress show. It is a rite of passage. Women see each other at this time. I think the show celebrates this for what it is. Over time, we have shown how this rite of passage is reinterpreted for women. He meets people where they are right now and doesn’t try to make them into something he’s not. I think good stories do that.

You’re currently working on a series on grandmothers teaching people to cook, aren’t you?

There is a business in New York called League of Kitchens that was started by a woman [Lisa Gross], who is half Korean and half Hungarian Jew. She grew up with both of these influences and ended up graduating from college and wanting to learn how to cook. His Korean grandmother who helped raise him had passed away. And she found herself not knowing how to cook these recipes because the Korean grandmother always told her to go to study, to get out of the kitchen. So she went to find a Korean grandmother in New York who could teach her how to cook these self-taught and handed down recipes. It basically became the idea of ​​starting this business, which is to hire immigrant grandmothers from all over the world and have them give you cooking classes in their elevator-free apartments in Queens and Brooklyn. This is what we all need now.