Spider-Man admits he actually wants to murder his villains





Peter Parker is finally admitting the truth: he’s wanted to murder his villains for a long, long time, and he’s constantly holding back his rage.

Warning: Contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Shadow of the Spider # 4! Like Spider Man, Peter Parker has a well-known rule against killing enemies – but in Spider-Man: Shadow of the Spider # 4, he reveals that he is not as morally pure as he looks. Spider-Man’s symbiotic alien suit is central to the alternate timeline, but while the “classic” Peter eventually ditched the suit (which merged with Eddie Brock to become Venom), this What if?the story asks what would have happened if he had kept it. Peter acquired his jet black suit during the famous 1984 Marvel crossover Secret wars.On the patchwork planet known as Battleworld, Spider-Man found an intricate machine he believed to be a fabric replicator, releasing a sphere of black mud that encased him and formed a new costume that responded to his thoughts. This was later explained as being a symbiote; an alien creature that bonds with its host and amplifies their feelings, especially anger and aggression. Peter and the symbiote eventually broke up and been through a lot since then, butSpider-Man: Shadow of the Spidershows what would have happened if they had stayed together, teaching Peter a terrible truth about himself. Related: Spider-Man’s Darkest Story Was Supposed To Be Batman’s In Spider-Man: Shadow of the SpiderPeter finally broke free of the costume, facing the murders he committed while wearing it. Spider-Man brutally murdered villains including Hobgoblin, Scorpion, and Kingpin. Now, as the costume bonds with Reed Richards from the Fantastic Four and takes over the Baxter Building, Peter knows he did something wrong and the costume amplified his feelings of aggression … but he also realizes that the costume did not. to createthose feelings. He confesses his feelings to Mary Jane. “I research kill my enemies. I was tiredness of the constant onslaught, friends and family dying, because I … because I didn’t do what I should. “ Although Spider-Man: Shadow of the Spider does not take place in the continuity of the current comic, it is a What if? story, which means it’s not an alternate universe where Peter Parker is a different person, but that’s how things would have been in the normal Marvel Universe with one little change. Thus, Peter’s admission that heresearch killing his enemies before the costume is even as real as Spider-Man fans know and love – the only difference is that here he ended up acting on that impulse. Peter’s confession is a dark confession; that the so-called “Friendly Spider-Man” hides a dangerous amount of anger behind his mask. Spider-Man is a character who always tries to do the right thing, but that doesn’t mean he’s an angel. Peter Parker understands that if he put down his enemies for good, they would never be able to hurt other people again, and this temptation is clearly something he handles the best he can. Fortunately, in mainstream comics,Spider Mandismissed the Venom symbiote just in time, avoiding acting on his dark thoughts, but even in the version of events where he kept the blood out of his hands, the hero still feels the need to take a deadly approach to evil. that he sees every day. Next: Every Way Spider-Man Could Kill Wolverine Marvel Comics Introduces New Dark Knight Ahead of MCU Debut



