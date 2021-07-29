Hammer Time at Gateway Film Center

If you’re finally ready to donate those old parachute pants you never wear, stop.

August is Hammer’s time.

Throughout the month, Gateway Film Center will present Horrors of Hammer, a retrospective of famous British genre studio Hammer Films. The Film Center will present 12 carefully chosen titles, with selected entries screened on 35mm film.

Founded in November 1934, Hammer is one of the oldest film companies in the world and is synonymous with horror, having defined the genre in Britain with classics such as Dracula, Frankenstein’s Curse and The Mummy, which caused many sequelae.

I’m so excited that these films are coming to Columbus and the Film Center, both as a programmer and as a fan, said Chris Hamel, president of the Gateway Film Center. I grew up watching these Gothic horror stories and can’t wait to bring them to our screening rooms and participate in the conversations that follow. The Film Center will screen three in 35mm and also offer drink specials in The Torpedo Room.

Gateway’s programming committee member Brandon Thomas helped organize the retrospective, and he’s eager to give the studio a much needed spotlight.

Hammer is sometimes unfairly overshadowed by classic Universals monster movies, Thomas explains. Hammers’ contributions to the genre were just as good and in some cases better than the iconic Universals films. A retrospective on the big screen is the best way to remember how exciting and beautiful the Hammers films are.

Hope Madden, Columbus film critic and Gateway board member, believes the retrospective will give viewers the chance to rewatch many Hammer films for the first time.

These are films begging to be seen with a crowd of people on the big screen, Madden says. The Hammer movies are so gorgeous, but for most people it’s something you might only have seen on TV when you were a kid. It will be great to see these sets and costumes in all their glory.

Thomas agrees.

Hammers films have always been a little more daring, a little more gory, and a little sexier, Thomas says. Emphasis was also placed on the visuals. The sets and production design are stunning, and who can forget Christopher Lees’ gory first moment as the deadly Count Dracula?

The program will feature 12 films focusing on the Hammer era, 1957-1975. To make feature films easy to view, the Center will maintain a daily screening schedule for all films in the program at 7:00 p.m. with an additional 2:00 p.m. morning presented on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

As a bonus on Friday, August 13, the Film Center will offer a one-night Modern Hammer presentation featuring Let me enter (2010) from filmmaker Matt Reeves and the 2019 cooler The cottage co-directors Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz.

While Madden denies there has been the temptation to title this series Too Legit to Quit, she relishes the cheeky glee found in many of Hammer’s titles.

Some Hammers movies are undeniable classics, but my favorites are the others, the more trashy, Madden admits. Even their classicsThe horror of Dracula, the mummyare a little bloodier, a little more saucy than the classic monster tales that came before them. But I’m so excited to see Vampire lover and Evil twins. They are so much fun.

In a hurry for their personal favorite, Hamel and Thomas say the captain is making it happen Captain Cronos, which they all requested to be included in the program.

There is so much to see and enjoy during this program, says Hamel. From the 1950s to 1970s, Hammer reimagined some of the greatest horror movie characters of all time with gothic flair and lush colors. They are amazing works of art and so much fun to look at.

Horrors from the Hammer range:

8.1 8.3.21 Dracula’s Horror (1958)

8.4 8.6.21 Taste Dracula’s Blood (1970)

8.7 8.9.21 Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

8.10 8.12.21 Frankenstein’s Revenge (1958)

8.13.21 Modern hammer: Let me enter (2010)

8.13.21 Modern hammer: The cottage (2019)

8.14 8.16.21 Frankenstein’s Curse (1957)

8.17 8.19.21 Frankenstein must be destroyed (1969) on 35 mm film

8.20 8.22.21 The Mummy (1959)

8.23 8.25.21 The two faces of Dr Jekyll (1960)

8.26 8.28.21 Vampire lovers (1970) on 35 mm film

8.29 8.31.21 Evil twins(1971) on 35 mm film

Regular ticket prices apply. MyGFC members are admitted to all screenings at no additional cost. Tickets are available on gatewayfilmcenter.org.