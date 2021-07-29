Opening of an immersive exhibition on Van Gogh in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. Have you ever wanted to discover one of your favorite paintings?

The iconic building that once housed Amoeba Music in Hollywood has been transformed into an immersive Van Gogh exhibit using 500,000 cubic feet of projections and 90 million pixels of high-definition light.

Additional measures have been taken to ensure the safety of visitors

The larger-than-life works of post-impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh are projected on the walls along with the music and sounds of composer Luca Longobardi.

Iconic paintings such as Starry Night and the famous irises move and transform before your eyes as you walk through the spaces.

The creative director of the exhibition is David Korins, whose stage design work includes Broadways “Hamilton” and “Beetlejuice”.

Korins said his challenge with the Van Gogh exhibit was twofold.

It’s my job as a creative director to create an experience that both contextualizes the man, the artist, but also theatricalizes him, Korins said.

Korins added that audiences have responded well to the kind of fusion of art, architecture, technology and sound that the show brings together.

The audience sees a transparent 360-degree image, but in this room it’s actually 67 digital projectors linked together, Korins explained. There are seventeen miles of cables going through this building. It is a massive, massive technical undertaking.

The exhibition has already enjoyed success in other cities around the world and its original creator, Italian artist Massimiliano Siccardi, has been working with immersive experiences for 20 years.

The show is tailored for each city it appears in, and it’s Korins job to bring it to life in an engaging way.

being able to engage, learn and be entertained by one of the five most recognizable artists of all time, and filter that through my own artistic sensibility, literally curated for the city we set it up in is amazing, said Korins. I remember watching [Van Goghs] paintings when I was a kid and studying it in art history and finding a new goal to get there is really, really amazing.

Show producer Corey Ross has said that the life of Vincent Van Gogh, who died at the age of 37 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, has many resonances with our present moment and gives the experience a additional depth and intensity.

People know very well [Van Goghs] life experience, and now more than ever, coming out of COVID, I believe we can all relate to it, Ross said. Here is a guy who suffered from depression, struggled with mental illness, struggled with isolation, loneliness, and now I think we can all relate to each other.

Visitors to the exhibition can set their own pace as they make their way through the exhibition halls, which is like entering, browsing the paintings as they move. and transform.

His work has transcended the difficult times he went through, Ross said. I think people find it very cathartic right now.

Although Van Gogh’s works remain among the most viewed of all artists, David Korins hopes the exhibition will bring new depth and appreciation to his life and work.

I think every piece of art you experience changes you, Korins said. I think it opens your eyes, and opens your mind, and opens your heart. The work speaks for itself and people show up in droves, and it’s really a testament to, I think, Van Gogh, his vision and his resistance.

The immersive Van Gogh exhibit kicks off in Hollywood on July 31.