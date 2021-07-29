Signed WWE Title Belts, Other Items Stolen From Yuengling Center

TAMPA A $ 5,000 reward is offered for the theft of three title belts signed by various WWE stars, a criss-cross necklace worn by wrestler Sheamus and a corner of the Yuengling Center in May, according to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.

Only those who provide information to identify and arrest the suspect will be eligible for the reward, police said.

The theft occurred in the early hours of May 22, when a Hispanic man aged 25 to 30 broke into the arena on the USF campus, according to a Crime Stoppers press release on Wednesday. . Once inside, the suspect robbed WWE’s property and fled the building just before 2 a.m. Surveillance video captured the unknown suspect, who was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers, according to reports.

In this photo from surveillance video, an unknown person is seen leaving USF Yuengling Center. Police believe the man is responsible for the theft of several items belonging to WWE. [ Photo provided / Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay ]

The set where WWE Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, and pay-per-view events are produced moved from St. Petersburg to USF’s Yuengling Center in March. The arena was still in use for filming when the items were taken in May.

The $ 5,000 Crime Stoppers Reward is the second to be offered in connection with the missing items. The first came from Sheamus, the WWE star who said his signature necklace was stolen from the arena.

Sheamus, whose legal name is Stephen Farrelly, tweeted in June that he would reward anyone who could return their necklace with ringside seats and plenty of beers.

..a handsome guy stole my cross (on camera below). I would appreciate it if you Internet sleuths could track it down and return it via the details below. https://t.co/FtwS4fJqBW pic.twitter.com/Q47dSZMZFA – Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 15, 2021

Few other details of the theft have been released by police.

Anyone with information about the suspect who wishes to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call 800-873-8477 or report anonymously online to www.crimestopperstb.com.