Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley Has Her Breast Implants Removed This Week

If you are a Bachelor franchise fan like me, you first “met” Claire Crawley on Juan Pablo’s season in 2014, and loved his strong self-esteem, and of course, her perfectly styled hair thanks to her skills as a hairstylist (she’s styled many contestants this season as well). Then we followed Crawley’s love journey on a few of the Bachelor spinoff series, and more recently in 2020 when she was The bachelorette. Known to be quite open on social media, Crawley fans have noticed that she’s been pretty MIA lately, and we recently found out why.

On July 3, Crawley posted a video she captioned “Coming to Terms,” in which she described how she found out there was a problem with the implants she loved so much. “To be honest, I’ve been through medical things with my body that I haven’t had an answer for, to be honest, for a few years, and it’s been difficult, and it’s been frustrating, and it’s been scary. for me to know that something is wrong. Make the doctors say, “It looks good, that could be it, but we don’t really know”, and do test after test after test.

The Bachelorette Season 16 star says she kept it private because “being in the public eye and going through something so vulnerable is scary and difficult. That leaves a lot of room for vulnerability and openness. , but I’m one of those women who like to rise up and do tough things. So here I am pulling it out and sharing what I’ve been through with you because it’s been a lot. sometimes it’s hard to pretend you’re okay when you know you’re not okay. She urged her followers to contact her if they feel the same, in hopes that her post may also reach someone who has. Need help.

“I tried, believe me, every remedy in the world that I know of, but eventually my skin got really bad hives and rashes all over my stomach, neck, arms and body. is just inflamed and itchy. And the worst is usually around my eyes. I had a blood test after a blood test, a drug after a drug, an antibiotic after an antihistamine, all in the book. And it’s not my only symptom, it’s just the most physical. It comes and goes in waves and I tried to control it but it’s so frustrating not having answers.

So what was it exactly? “There were a lot of other symptoms, but it all came to a head about a month ago when I was at the chiropractor and had an x-ray. He said, “Hey, maybe you want to go have a mammogram,” because I have implants obviously, but behind one of them was a huge pocket of fluid, or a big space that he has. seen. ”

She went for her mammogram, which she said she had to do anyway because she is now 40 years old. “It was so easy to do and I’m glad I did, but they noticed that things were happening in suspicious areas. So I had to go back twice and they did more mammograms and an ultrasound, and basically they found bags of fluid behind my implants.

After these tests, Crawley asked his doctor to review all of his blood tests. “Basically my white blood cell count has been high for the past five years and I was fighting something we didn’t know. And while I love my implants, my body fights them by recognizing them as something alien. I know that’s not the case for everyone, but it is my case and my body. My body is constantly in fight mode and it’s exhausting, it’s depressing. So here’s the deal: As much as I enjoyed having them, it’s so important to me, that I love my health and well-being more. That is what matters. I was talking to Dale the other day and he even said, “Your breasts are not what makes you beautiful,” and that’s the truth. For so long I believed this was what it would take, but my health is the most important thing.

Today Crawley took to Instagram again, but this time she shared that her breast implants will be coming out this week. “We’re bringing it back to Clare 1.0, which is adorable and dignified the way she is,” she wrote in the caption.