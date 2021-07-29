Jimi Hendrix’s recording of a 1968 Joni Mitchell show to be released





It’s not a Joni Mitchell / Jimi Hendrix collaboration, per se, but the next best thing, or at least the next weirdest thing: a recording of a 1968 Mitchell concert that the legendary guitarist has captured in a while. front row seat was discovered after decades of being considered lost. And this is among the previously unreleased material that has been collected for his upcoming box set, “Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971) ”, coming in October. “The Dawntreader,” a track from the ensemble recorded by Hendrix, was released Wednesday to preview the collection. The five-CD or 10-LP set also includes a full rendition of Mitchell’s Carnegie Hall debut in 1969, which took place shortly before the release of his second album, “Clouds”; a 1970 live broadcast from London originally broadcast on the BBC; unpublished compositions like “Jesus”, captured in a Chelsea apartment in 69; and alternate takes of the “Ladies of the Canyon” and “Blue” sessions with additional orchestration or instrumentation that was dropped for the final versions. But by far the biggest curiosity is the Hendrix recording of his show on March 19, 1968 at Le Hibou cafe in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada – 22 tracks in all of the two sets Mitchell played that night. As with the previous set in the series, Mitchell sat down for an interview with filmmaker / reporter Cameron Crowe, in which she explained the circumstances under which Hendrix became an unlikely sound engineer for the occasion. “They came and said, ‘Jimi Hendrix is ​​here, and he’s at the front door.’ I went to meet him, ”she told Crowe. “He had a big box. He said to me: ‘My name is Jimi Hendrix. I’m on the same label as you. Reprise Records. ‘ We both signed around the same time. He said, ‘I would like to record your show. May I?’ I said, ‘no, not at all.’ There was a large reel tape recorder in the box. Jimi Hendrix records Joni Mitchell number one in 1968

Courtesy of Rhino She continued, “The stage was only about a foot off the ground. He knelt at the edge of the stage with a microphone at my feet. Throughout the show, he kept turning the knobs. He was designing it, I don’t know what he was controlling, the volume? He watched the needles or something, playing with the buttons. He recorded this tape beautifully. Of course, I played part of the show for him. He was right below me. Hendrix had done his own show earlier that evening a few blocks away. Her fascination with the 24-year-old was noted in her diary: “Fantastic girl with heavenly words”. The full track list for the October 29 release: Disc one Joni’s house (late 1967 / early 1968) 1. “Midnight Cowboy” – Version One 2. “The Dawntreader” – Demo with vocal overdub 3. “Song to a seagull” 4. “Midnight Cowboy” – Version Two Jane Lurie’s Apartment, Chelsea, Manhattan, New York City, NY (late 1967 / early 1968) 5. “The way it is” 6. “Turn around” – Incomplete Home Demo, Joni’s house (late 1967 / early 1968) 7. “I Had A King” – Demo with piano overdub 8. “Roses Blue” – Demo with peacock harp overdub 9. “The violin and the drum” – Piano demo Song To A Seagull Session, Sunset Sound, Hollywood, California (January 24, 1968) 10. “Jeremy” 11. “Conversation” 12. “Both sides now” 13. “The Gift of the Magi” Jane Lurie’s Apartment, Chelsea, Manhattan, New York City, NY (early 1968) 14. “It’s easy” 15. “Another melody” Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI (March 10, 1968) 16. Presentation 17. “Jeremy” 18. “Songs for aging children are coming” Le Hibou Coffee House, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, recorded by Jimi Hendrix (March 19, 1968) First series 1. “Night in the city” 2. “Come to the sun” 3. Introduction to “The Pirate of Penance” 4. “The Pirate of Penance” 5. “Conversation” 6. “The way it is” 7. Introduction to “The Dawntreader” 8. “The dawn ferryman” Second series 9. “Marcie” 10. Introduction to “Nathan La Franeer” 11. “Nathan La Franeer” 12. Introduction to “Dr. Jonque” 13. “Dr. Jonque” 14. Introduction to “Michael From Mountains” 15. “Michael of the mountains” 16. “Go tell the drummer” 17. Introduction to “I don’t know where I am” 18. “I don’t know where I am” 19. Introduction to “Sisotowbell Lane” 20. “Sisotowbell Street” 21. Introduction to “Ladies Of The Canyon” 22. “Ladies of the canyon” Session Studio, Western Recorders, Hollywood, CA (May 31, 1968) 23. “Come to the sun” Jane Lurie’s Apartment, Chelsea, Manhattan, New York City, NY (summer 1968) 24. “My second album” 25. “Lambert, Hendricks and Ross” 26. “The Pirate of Penance” Top Gear BBC Radio Broadcast, London, England (recorded September 23, 1968) 27. Introduction to “Chelsea Morning” 28. “Chelsea Morning” – with the band John Cameron 29. Introduction to “The Gallery” 30. “The Gallery” 31. Introduction to “Night in the city” 32. “Night in the City” – with the band John Cameron Live at Carnegie Hall, New York City, NY (February 1, 1969) First series 1. “Chelsea morning” 2. A Valentine’s Day for Joni 3. “Cactus tree” 4. “Night in the city” 5. “I had a king” 6. “Blue boy” 7. My American skirt 8. “The violin and the drum” 9. Spoony’s Wonderful Adventure 10. “This song about Midway” 11. “Both sides now” Second series 12. “Marcie” 13. “Nathan La Franeer” 14. Introduction to “The Gallery” 15. “The Gallery” 16. “Hunter” 17. “Morning Morgantown” 18. Introduction to “Come Together” 19. “Gather” 20. Introduction to “The Circle Game / Little Green” 21. “The circle game / Little green” Still Live at Carnegie Hall, New York City, NY (February 1, 1969) 1. Introduction to “Want to leave” 2. “Want to go” Clouds Sessions, A&M Studios, Hollywood, California (Spring 1969) 3. “Conversation” 4. “Blue boy” 5. “The priest” Jane Lurie’s Apartment, Chelsea, Manhattan, New York City, NY (mid 1969) 6. “Jesus” 7. Play the piano and vocalize The Dick Cavett Show ABC TV Broadcast, New York City, NY (recorded August 18, 1969) 8. “Chelsea morning” 9. “Willy” 10. “Free” 11. Maintenance 12. “The violin and the drum” Ladies Of The Canyon Demonstration Session, A&M Studios, Hollywood, California (Late 1969) 13. “Timber” Live at the Centennial Auditorium, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada (November 1, 1969) 14. “As I reflect in my garden on August 2nd” 15. “Blue roses” 16. “Rainy night house” Ladies Of The Canyon Sessions, A&M Studios, Hollywood, California (late 1969) 17. “Ladies Of The Canyon” – with cellos 18. “Blue Boy” – with coda for recorder In Concert BBC TV Broadcast, (recorded September 3, 1970) 19. “Anything I want” Blue Demonstration Sessions, A&M Studios, Hollywood, California (September 1970) 20. “A case of you” 21. “California” In Concert BBC Radio Broadcast, Paris Theater, London England (recorded October 29, 1970) 1. Introduction 2. “This song about Midway” 3. Introduction to “The Gallery” 4. “The Gallery” 5. “Hunter” 6. Introduction to “River” 7. “River” 8. “Old man” 9. “The priest” 10. This is a mountain dulcimer 11. “Carey” 12. “A Case Of You” – with James Taylor 13. Introduction to “California” – with James Taylor 14. “California” – with James Taylor 15. Introduction to “For Free” – with James Taylor 16. “Free” – with James Taylor 17. Introduction to “The Circle Game” – with James Taylor 18. “The Circle Game” – with James Taylor 19. Introduction to “You Can Close Your Eyes” – with James Taylor 20. “You Can Close Your Eyes” – with James Taylor 21. “Both sides now” 22. Introduction to “Big Yellow Taxi” 23. “Big yellow taxi” Blue Sessions, A&M Studios, Hollywood, California (late 1970 / early 1971) 24. “Hunter” 25. “Rivière” – with French horns 26. “Want to go” – with ropes

