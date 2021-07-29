Cheesecake, Lollapalooza, Ravinia and more specialties





National Cheesecake Day How sweet! National Cheesecake Day is Friday, July 30, so The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating by introducing a new flavor: Coconut Cream Cheesecake, which consists of a nutty cheesecake. coconut, vanilla cream and a layer of chocolate on a coconut macaroon crust. Plus, that Friday, the restaurant known for over 30 flavors of cheesecake will donate $ 1 for every slice of cheesecake sold to Feeding America. And, for every piece of cream cheese and coconut cake sold from July 31, 2021 to July 29, 2022, the restaurant will donate 25 cents to Feeding America, an organization fighting hunger. The Cheesecake Factory is located at 930 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 955-2350; 2020 Spring Road, Oak Brook, (630) 573-1800; 53 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg, (847) 619-1090; and in Chicago, Orland Park and Skokie; thecheesecakefactory.com/. Barbecue in the courtyard Fancy a barbecue but don’t feel like grilling? Pinstripes’ second monthly summer barbecue takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 30. The price of $ 40 per person offers you unlimited balsamic ribs, mini cheeseburgers, chicken with pesto, homemade macaroni and cheese, parmesan chips, Brussels sprouts, watermelon, salad, cookies, brownies and, of course, beer from local breweries. Advance ticket purchase is required. Pinstripes is located at 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; and 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; pinstripes.com/. Bitter Jester week 2 Kudos to punk / metal band VenganzA for winning the first night of the 2021 Bitter Jester Music Festival in Highland Park last weekend. The competition continues with a new set of artists – Beach Street, Flying Fuzz, Leo Sclamberg, Luscia Jane, The Simsons and Summer Drive – performing outdoors in Port Clinton Square on Friday July 30, as well as a solo performance at 9 a.m. and the featured act Marigold. This week, fans will also be treated to a special appearance from an upcoming 5-year-old rock star. Miles the music kid in his first public performance. Pizza, craft beer, and ice cream will also be available for purchase. 6:45 p.m. Friday, July 30 at Port Clinton Square, 600 Central Ave., Highland Park. Free entry; for more information on this week’s groups and judges, visit amerjesterfoundation.org. Brian McKnight under the stars R&B and soul icon Brian McKnight makes his Ravinia Festival debut this weekend with a performance at the open-air amphitheater on Friday, July 30. Platinum artist (and “American Idol 2003” winner) Ruben Studdard opens the show with his tribute to Luther Vandross. Masks are recommended for unvaccinated clients; Check ravinia.org for updated security protocols. 7:30 p.m. (doors at 5 p.m.) Friday July 30, at the Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $ 27 to $ 90; ravinia.org. Fun and educational Improv Playhouse’s theater for young audiences presents the interactive and educational tale “Ranger Tales: True Stories From America’s National Parks” using music and puppets to share tales of the Great Smoky Mountains, Yellowstone National Park, the park Everglades National Park and Mammoth Cave National Park. “I love that ‘Ranger Tales’ is engaging for the audience and the actor,” cast member Anna Mae Durham said in a prepared statement. “This show does a great job of making these topics fun and digestible for everyone.” Performances begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, at 735 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. $ 5 for children, $ 10 for adults, $ 20 for a family of four. (847) 968-4529 or improvplayhouse.com. Circus “show” The Actors Gymnasium celebrates a quarter of a century of teaching and performing circus acts with a special 2021 outdoor summer lounge. The family event full of music, circus acts and more takes place at Tallmadge Park near of 931 Noyes St., Evanston. Free, but donations are appreciated. (847) 328-2795 or actorsgymnasium.org. 7 p.m. Saturday July 31 broadway veteran Expect to hear standards from the Great American Songbook when Tony Award winning Michael Feinstein and Betty Buckley perform live at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. Tickets for the pavilion: $ 80- $ 100; lawn tickets: $ 44 to $ 59; parking: $ 25. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 1 Victory Gardens Town Hall Victory Gardens Theater Artistic Director Ken-Matt Martin is hosting a town hall titled “Ask Me Anything With Ken-Matt Martin” at 6pm on Monday August 2 on Zoom. Attendees will have the chance to ask Martin questions, hear his vision for the future, and meet VGT artists. Free entry. RSVP to Victorygardens.org/event/summer-town-halls. “During the first few weeks of my tenure at Victory Gardens, I undertook a ‘listening tour’ to connect with Chicago artists who have been deeply connected to the Chicago theater community, in order to talk about the history, to celebrate art and to create a new future, ”Martin said in a prepared statement.“ These town halls will welcome people together, including those who already love Victory Gardens and all new or curious patrons and artists to express their thoughts, ask questions and find out what to expect. “ Back to the fight WWE Monday Night RAW returns with stars including Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss and more at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $ 20 to $ 65. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 6.30 p.m. Monday August 2 • Events are subject to change. Please check the websites for updated information and COVID protocols.

