Albany zoning council discusses the future of Hollywood coffee





ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – When Albany declared a state of emergency, it gave the city the power to immediately shut down a local bar. But now the investigation begins to determine if the bar is a public nuisance. A state of emergency was declared at the police complaints center and it took place without a hearing. The first item on the Albany Zoning Appeal Board’s agenda on Wednesday was to consider whether the Lark Street Cafe Hollywood bar is a public nuisance. Will more businesses close during Albany’s state of emergency?

This bar was linked to the recent gun violence in the city and closed last week. Albany’s planning director Brad Glass has asked board members to treat this with a sense of urgency. There have been numerous reports of violent events over the past few weeks, as well as the past two years that have escalated, Glass said. The bar was forced to close its doors immediately and indefinitely after the city declared a state of emergency due to the rise in gun violence. Albany state of emergency forces closure of local business

The penalties provision of the nuisance procedure would allow the Albany Zoning Appeal Board to suspend use of the property for a period of up to 2 years, Glass said. The next step would be a public hearing meeting on August 11. Council members say they are asking for police records of violent incidents at the bar as well as other complaints. If the city or the Albany Police Department has any records of unreasonable noise or drunkenness affecting neighboring properties, that would also be good for our records, said Utilities Law Project Executive Director Richard Berkely . Albany declares state of emergency over gun violence

NEWS10 ABC has contacted Cafe Hollywood owner Collin Rost about Wednesday night’s meeting and has had no response. While we haven’t heard back, Rost has already told News10 how he feels about it. “We’re going to look at it, we’re definitely going to fight it and there might even be some counteraction about it,” Rost said.

