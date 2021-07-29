Entertainment
“We were losing hope that you represent us”
Hollywood Actress Susan Sarandon protested in front of the Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez‘s in New York, claiming she was “losing hope” in the Democratic leadership.
The demonstration, presented as a rally in favor of Health insurance for all, took place in front of the MP’s office in the Bronx, new York, Monday. Sarandon rose up against all members of “the squad,” an ultra-liberal wing of the Democratic caucus in the House, calling Ocasio-Cortez by name.
I’m here to tell the Squad, and especially AOC, who, you know, made a lot of promises, that we still have faith in you, and we’d love to see if you have a better plan than we could see, s’ please share it, Oscar-winning actress screamed via a megaphone. If there is a path that you did not know, please share it. Because we were losing hope here that you represent us.
AOC DEFENDS CRITICAL THEORY OF RACE, SAYS TEACHERS MUST BE “FLUID IN HOW TO DISMANTLE” RACISM
Protesters also called on Ocasio-Cortez and others in Congress to declare COVID-19[female[feminine a public health emergency to create a fearless new campaign for the single payer. “
It’s so difficult for independent people to get elected in the first place and then to see the very people who sponsored the bill not stand up for it is very disheartening, ”the Hollywood actress said.
An ad for the protest said those in attendance were critical of Cortez for failing to “demand a vote on the ground” on Medicare for All legislation.
You campaigned on Medicare for All. But you didn’t ask for a floor vote on it when you had the power to take advantage of the President’s vote, “said read. “You did not ask that the single payer be included in the pandemic stimulus bill. You moved the introduction of the House bill until the stimulus bill passed. , thereby reducing your own leverage. You never asked Biden to use Section 1881A of the Social Security Act to extend medicare to every American by executive action. “
“To Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the team, Pramila Jayapal, House progressives, Bernie Sanders and all members of Congress. Far too many of those who have run on Medicare for All are not fighting for it as if our lives depended on it, ”the Popular Party Movement’s post added.
