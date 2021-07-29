Amyra Dastur: We cannot afford another lockdown | Bollywood





Even with the looming threat of a third wave of a pandemic, filming has resumed and Amyra Dastur just hopes everyone is careful. The actor reveals that she has yet to resume filming his projects, as the directors are not very excited at the moment. Sounds pretty risky, Dastur continues, I know things are opening up but a lot of people still aren’t really shooting. They still prefer to work from home. There are some big movies that finish the patchwork. There are projects that I had to announce last month, but now it’s pushed. Manufacturers are not so sure that they are allowed to shoot properly. What also happens when cases increase and the third wave sets in? Dastur, 28, believes that another reason policymakers are not taking a step towards resuming all filming is the uncertainty over whether the cinemas will reopen. We cannot afford another lockdown. It becomes difficult in the middle of projects. If a shoot starts and then there is a blockage, the costs will increase and the producers will lose their money. So until we get a feel for when the theaters will reopen, people aren’t willing to take the risk of starting a new project, the actor explains. Personally, the year started on a good note for Dastur because she had two projects which were released in web series. Tandav and cinema Koi Jaane Na. She also shot for a music video in Kashmir, but acting has stalled. It’s easy for people to say, Oh, unlocked. But we have to be safe. I think there will be a lull until at least September. I was told that the projects will start filming from December. The only thing I will say is that the vaccination process should be faster now, so that we all feel safe to go out and work, she concludes.

