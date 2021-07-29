Entertainment
Buyer of Martin Shkreli-owned Wu-Tang Clan album to go public
An archive photo of former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli.
Getty Images
Once upon a time …. the same lawyer who negotiated a mysterious sale of a single Wu-Tang Clan album confiscated by “Pharma Bro” criminal Martin Shkreli was embroiled in legal issues surrounding the same hip- hop group and recording.
New York attorney Peter Scoolidge identified himself on Tuesday as the person who handled the purchase by an undisclosed buyer, for an equally secret price, from the US government of the Wu-Tang Clan record “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin “. . “
Although the amount of the purchase was not disclosed, prosecutors said the sale covered the balance of a confiscation judgment of nearly $ 7.4 million that Shkreli was ordered to pay in 2018, months after his conviction in federal court in Brooklyn for securities fraud.
As of April, the balance of the forfeiture was about $ 2.3 million, about $ 300,000 more than what Shkreli would have paid for the album when he bought it through an auction in online in 2015.
“This is the most interesting deal I’ve ever worked on,” Scoolidge said in a statement on CNBC Tuesday. He reiterated that the sales contract with the government prohibited the disclosure of the name of the buyer or buyers.
What Scoolidge didn’t mention on Tuesday was that he previously represented Long Island artist Jason Koza, who sued Shkreli, Wu-Tang Clan co-founder Robert “RZA” Driggs, co-producer of the Tarik album “Cilvaringz” Azzougarh, and an online auction house. in connection with the illustrations used in the 174-page leather-bound book which was sold to Shkreli as part of the album.
Scoolidge also didn’t mention that he had also portrayed Azzougarh on the same album in the past.
But Scoolidge told CNBC on Wednesday that Azzougarh hired him in early 2018 to represent the producer on issues surrounding Shkreli’s confiscation of the album.
“Tarik found out who I was through the first trial and contacted me,” Scoolidge said.
The lawyer also said on Wednesday that the so far secret buyer of the album “will identify itself in the future, I would say in the next 30 to 60 days.”
But Scoolidge’s involvement in the sale of the album, and his history of Wu-Tang Clan issues involving the same record, raises the question of whether the band or individual members of it were involved in the event. purchase of their album from the government.
Scoolidge declined to comment on this possibility.
A spokesperson for the Wu-Tang Clan did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the sale of the album, or whether any members of the group were involved in the latest government purchase.
“Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” is not just a record album, of which there is only one copy.
It is also considered a very strange work of art and intellectual property.
The two-CD album, which would have taken six years to produce, features Cher, among other guests. Much of the album was produced in Marrakech, Morocco, where Azzougarh lives.
The album was sold wrapped in a silver box with a Wu-Tang Clan wax seal, along with the leather-bound book containing sleeve notes.
Azzougarh, at the time of the announced sale of the album by online auction house Paddle8, noted that the terms of the sale would prevent his buyer from releasing the record commercially for decades. Several decades.
“After 88 years, copyright, which includes public and commercial rights, automatically passes to the owner of the work”, he told Forbes in 2015.
“However, it will always be his choice at that time [point] to release it or not to release it. “
Shkreli was revealed as the album’s secret buyer in a Bloomberg Businessweek article in late 2015.
Months earlier, he had become infamous nationally with his decision, as CEO of the pharmaceutical company then known as Turing Pharmaceuticals, to raise the price of a drug by more than 5,000%. antiparasitic medicine used by HIV patients, newborns and pregnant women.
Shkreli doubled down on the controversy by mercilessly trolling people on Twitter and backing then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, claiming he would post “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” to the public for free if Trump was elected.
Shkreli, who has a history of lying, ended up releasing only short portions of the album online after Trump won the 2016 election.
Earlier, in February 2016, Koza, with Scoolidge as an attorney, filed a lawsuit in Manhattan Federal Court against Shkreli, RZA, Azzougarh and Paddle8, alleging copyright infringement in the use of his illustrations in the book accompanying the album.
Koza said his drawings of Wu-Tang Clan members were uploaded to a fan site dedicated to the group and then used in the book without his permission.
Wu-Tang Clan plans to release a single copy of their next album to the highest bidder.
Matt Kent | Redferns | Getty Images
Scoolidge told Reuters at the time that Shkreli “didn’t need to know” that Koza’s art was being used without permission.
“There is no intent requirement for copyright infringement,” Scoolidge said at the time.
Within two months, Shkreli had been dropped as a defendant in the lawsuit.
Scoolidge told Billboard: “We have agreed to drop the case against Mr. Shkreli for the time being as he is apparently being compensated by other parties in the case.”
Soon after, Koza voluntarily rejected his claims against the RZA, Azzougarh and Paddle 8, without giving any reason in a court case. Scoolidge signed this termination notice.
Scoolidge on Wednesday declined to answer why the lawsuit was dropped.
In 2017, Shkreli was convicted of securities fraud linked to two hedge funds he dug into the ground and the first pharmaceutical company he founded, then known as Retrophin.
In 2018, he was sentenced to seven years and imprisonment, and was ordered to confiscate a number of assets from the US government, including the Wu-Tang Clan album.
After the forfeiture order was filed, an article in Forbes detailed the legal issues created by the order and identified Scoolidge as the lawyer for album producer Azzourgarh.
This article noted “the most fascinating question that now arises is the legality of the seizure of a work still partly owned by Tarik ‘Cilvaringz’ Azzougarh and Robert ‘RZA’ Diggs, producers of the Wu-Tang album.”
“In addition to owning 50% of the main recording, they also stipulated that the buyer of the album could not sell it until 88 years after the purchase,” Forbes wrote.
The article then quoted Scoolidge.
“The contract under which the album was sold requires that Mr. Shkreli bind any new licensee of the album to the same terms under which it was sold,” Scoolidge.
“If and when this happens, my client [Azzougarh] could file documents in forfeiture proceedings to enforce restrictions on the use of the album. “
Scoolidge said The Wrap in March 2018, “My client’s intention is to maintain the status quo regarding the album that it is not to be sold commercially.”
“Whoever takes it has to meet the same conditions under which it was originally sold,” the lawyer said.
CNBC’s Jim Forkin contributed to this report.
