Here are the theme park attractions that Disney should adapt next.

This weekend, Jungle cruise heads upstream to the deep, dark heart of box office success, marking the eleventh feature or TV movie based on an attraction at a Disney theme park. The studios' feedback on these projects has been, let's say, uneven: the Pirates of the Caribbean The franchise has been a big hit, but the second tier of Disney rides adapted for the big screen is an embarrassing parade like The haunted mansion, oddities like Mission to Mars, and downright weird like the 1997 The tower of terror TV movie starring Kirsten Dunst and Steve Gutenberg, a kid-friendly riff on The brilliant that I promise actually exists:





As Disney once again tries to create cinematic grandeur out of amusement park rides, here are some of the latest Disney attractions for screen adaptations.

The presidents room





Look, you can't create something as godless and terrifying as the figure of Donald Trump in the Presidents' Room and not make a movie where it kills people, it's just crazy science. The obvious choice for a Hall of Presidents movie would be a riff on Westworld or Five nights at Freddys, but it might work better as a Frankenstein-type story, as the audio-animatronic Trump cuts a bloody path through the Imagineering department trying to find its creator and get him to admit that he started his life under the name of Hillary Clinton. Perhaps the robot Trump could team up with what's left of the original Great Moments With Mr. Lincoln action figure from the 1964 New York World's Fair, which seems to want to say a word or two to whoever stole his bags. clothes :









Verhoeven would take that out of the park.

The wonderful magician of bras

The Wonderful Wizard of Bras was the corporate mascot of the Hollywood-Maxwell Company, the makers of the V-Ette Brassiere, and according to their advertisements, you could write to the wizard himself to get a free copy of a pamphlet called Between Us. Girls. The Wonderful Wizard of Bras's spiral eyes were meant to echo the swirl stitching that was Hollywood-Maxwells hallmark, which meant he was a creepy little asshole, even for a corporate mascot for years. 1950. Here it is in a 1954 Seventeen advertisement:









The following year, Wizard of Arms got a character overhaul, and it was that turbaned version of the character, seen below in a Vogue commercial, that ended up becoming the unlikely base of a Disneyland attraction.









When it opened in 1955, one of the shops on Disneylands Main Street, USA was operated by Hollywood-Maxwell and offered Intimate Apparel, Brassieres, Torsolettes. Inside, according to an advertising supplement of the Long Beach Independent, a caricature of the Magician of Arms presided over:

a revolving stage, on one side a complete recreation of the intimate fashions and clothes of the 1890s and on the other side a presentation of today’s fashions indoors and outdoors. On stage, acting as master of ceremonies, via a tape recorder, is the Wonderful Wizard who, with presto-change charm, explains the basic theme of the show It’s Like It Now It’s Like It.

The Hollywood-Maxwell store at Disneyland only lasted about six months before it closed, but a Wonderful Wizard of Bras movie franchise could last for years, regardless of which direction the filmmakers took the idea. The original character design is pure horror and would be well suited for scurrying around the row of trouble-causing sorority. Or if Disney wants to go back to the tradition of hardcore body horror, the studio has largely given up after The Shaggy DA, they could entrust the concept to David Cronenberg. It was like that now it’s like that! the wizard could chirp and howl as he forged new flesh with his wand and scissors.

Alternatively, maybe this concept could be turned into a fantastic family adventure, one way or another.

Mr. Toads Wild Ride

Probably the strangest attraction of all Disney parks, Mr. Toads Wild Ride is inspired by Kenneth Grahames' classic children's book. The wind in the willows. In the original text, Mr. Toad is obsessed with cars, but his reckless driving takes him to jail. In the theme park ride, Mr. Toad Is runs into a magistrate, but he also crashes into a locomotive and is sent to hell, making it the only Disney ride that ends in eternal damnation. It's a bit much:





The wind and the willows has been adapted for film and television on several occasions, including by Disney, but none of these adaptations captured the steadfast Protestant obsession with rides with the saved and the damned. Disney associated Mr. Toads' story with an adaptation of The legend of Sleepy Hollow, which meant they couldn't go too far into the supernatural on their first attempt:





It’s been long enough for a reboot, so Disney should finally get going. Mr. Toads Inferno.

The Country Bear Jamboree

The Country Bear Jamboree isn't the most exciting Disney attraction, but everyone agrees it's the only one where guests can attend a jamboree where the bears play country music. Here is a tape of the original version of the show:





Wow! This is terrible! Still, it wouldn't be difficult to turn the concept into a children's movie, and maybe even a good one. Most children's films these days are modeled after action and superhero flicks, with endless battles in the third act, so anything that draws on other cinematic lore automatically gets lengthy. 'advance. Specifically, The Country Bears Jamboree, with its menagerie of intricately drawn country bears, would work perfectly as a road movie / story to bring the group together in the tradition of The blue brothers. The choppy structure of any type of team movie is a gift for filmmakers and audiences alike, as every streak devoted to recruiting a new team member is another chance not to suck. Getting the group together has another advantage: instead of organizing a clever heist, fighting a supervillain or solving a mystery, the grand finale of this kind of movie is a concert or a musical number, which is much more. simple. A film adaptation of The Country Bears Jamboree would be a pretty hard thing to miss, which is probably why Disney already made a Country Bears Jamboree movie in 2002. It's just nobody remembers Country bears, because they messed up:





The trailer for Country bears does a great job of communicating what sucks in the movie, but it underestimates how weird it is. For starters, the villain is played by Christopher Walken, and the cast also includes Queen Latifah, Stephen Root, and Stephen Tobolowsky, all of whom are reliably charming in everything but. Country bears. There are cameos from Elton John, Brian Setzer and Willie Nelson, as well as Bonnie Raitt and Don Henley singing the bears. Sadly, Country bears is considerably less than the sum of its parts. Maybe it’s harder to make a feature film from a theme park than it looks.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance









I bet that with a little work you could make a really good space opera!