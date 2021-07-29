Entertainment
Bollywood Films and Abortion Stigma
Go in the right direction
On the one hand we have Bollywood which regresses years back and on the other the Malayalam film Saras took a step in the right direction to discuss women’s reproductive rights. From spelling out the details of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) law of 1971, to leading ladies (Anna Ben) ‘s disinterest in children and defending women’s right to abortion, Sara, with all its faults, made a courageous statement.
It’s not that I don’t like children. I just don’t have the talent to handle them, and that didn’t seem essential to me either. For me, the ultimate goal of a person should be to contribute something that the world can remember you through, not just having children and being remembered by them, says Sara Vincent.
Having a full-fledged commercial film offering unconditional support to women who don’t want to become mothers does Saras important. He reiterates what millions of people around the world have been shouting for decades: his body, his choice. Nothing else matters.
The grim image
An article in Indepense states that after an amended law received the presidential assent in March 2021, abortion conditions were liberalized in India. However, gender and reproductive rights activists are dismayed that the law still does not recognize abortion as a woman’s choice that can be sought on demand, as it does for practice in 73 countries. He always gives doctors, not women, the last word.
The report also states that in 2015, 15.6 million abortions were performed each year in India, according to a to study in The Lancet. Of these, 78% or 12.3 million were conducted outside health facilities.
In an age when unsafe abortions are a raging concern in the country, shouldn’t psychics open their minds to include issues that claim the lives of millions of people? One could argue that in the real world, women still view abortion as a crime. But what about the millions of those who think differently and fight for change? Aren’t they considered worthy enough to be given screen space in movies and shows?
