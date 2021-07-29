Complaint filed against Anurag Kashyap’s short film in Netflix’s Ghost Stories: “It’s the end” | Bollywood





Netflix India received a complaint against Anurag Kashyaps’ short film in the 2020 anthology, Ghost Stories, one of the first examples of grievances to be recorded after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting formulated the technologies Information (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Code of Ethics for Digital Media) 2021 Rules earlier this year. The plaintiff, according to a Mid-Day report, raised an objection to a scene in the short film, in which Sobhita Dhulipala’s character eats a fetus after having a miscarriage. The complaint notes that the scene is not required for the story, and if the creators wanted to add such a scene, there should have been a trigger warning for women who suffered the trauma of miscarriages. According to the report, complaints must be registered within 24 hours and dealt with at the earliest. The report quoted the spokesperson for Netflix India: “As this was a production managed by a partner [RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment], we contacted the production company to let them know about the complaint. Before the Rules were notified, digital news media were largely unregulated. The introduction of the new laws is seen by many as an effort to moderate and impose restrictions on digital creators. “So it started… A complaint came to Netflix about Ghost Stories. It’s the end,” Anurag wrote in an Instagram story that is no longer visible on his profile but was seen by MediaNama. Also Read: Code of Ethics: What OTT Platforms Like Netflix and Hotstar May Need to Follow Ghost Stories, an anthology film that also featured short films by directors Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar, was released on New Years Day in 2020. It was a follow-up to the 2018 anthology by filmmakers Lust Stories. Netflix India has seen backlash around titles like Sacred Games and A Appropriate Boy in the past, while Amazon Prime Video has had similar issues with titles like The Family Man and Tandav.

