4 football-themed Bollywood movies





Bollywood movies are popular all over the world, not just India, and Bollywood stars are the company’s A-listers, appearing regularly in magazines and gossip sites. In fact, Bollywood is so influential these days, it makes more movies than Hollywood, and more people are going to watch Bollywood movies compared to Hollywood blockbusters! The inspiring stories focused on music and romance have delighted moviegoers far beyond the shores of India. But musical romances aren’t the only theme regularly addressed by Bollywood directors. There are some great sports-themed Bollywood movies worth checking out for more. Bhaag, Milkha, Bhaag This 2013 film is considered a Bollywood classic. This is a biopic based on the true story of popular Hindi athlete, Milkha Singh, an Olympic star who was a 400m champion. Farhan Akhtar plays Milkha and the film was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash. It was a relatively low budget production, but it ended up grossing $ 14 million at the box office. The screenplay was based on an autobiography written by Milkha Singh and her daughter. He sold the rights to the film for 1 rupee, but part of the profits from the films was donated to a charitable foundation for sportsmen. The story deals with some difficult themes in a very sensitive way, which is why it went gold at the box office when it was released. MS Dhoni: the untold story Released in 2016, MS Dhoni: the Untold Story is a fascinating biopic of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, famous for being the captain of the Indian cricket team. The film tells the story of Singh Dhoni’s life, from his childhood to the successful 2011 Cricket World Cup. The film was a commercial and critical success, grossing $ 16 million at the box office. For cricket fans, this is definitely one to watch out for. Marie-Kom Mary Kom, released in 2014, stars world famous Bollywood actress, Priyanka Chopra. The story is based on the life of a boxer called Mary Kom, who became one of India’s most famous boxers. Kom struggled to follow her chosen path due to her father’s strong disapproval, but she eventually found a coach willing to hire her so she could make her dreams of success come true. Unsurprisingly, the film has a strong feel-good factor and was a worldwide box office hit, grossing more money than any previous Bollywood film with a female star. The principal lady, Chopra, won several awards for her performance of Mary Kom, which were well deserved. Chak of India Chak De India is another female-centric story. Based on the story of Shah Rukh Khan, who coached the Indian women’s hockey team, Chak De India is widely regarded as the best hockey-themed film. Plus, it has an incredible musical soundtrack, which helped propel it to the top of the box office when it was released in 2007. If you want a well-being story of a losing team that succeeds against all wait, this movie is for you. Other sports-themed films worth checking out include Iqbal, Saala Khadoos, and Mukkabaaz.

