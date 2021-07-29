Karisma Kapoor remembers when she “literally took my house with me” in a throwback photo. See here | Bollywood





Actress Karisma Kapoor took a trip down memory lane on Thursday and shared her childhood photo. Taking to Instagram, Karisma dropped the candid photo in which she smiled at something away from the camera. Karisma Kapoor wore a white shirt with a dark colored dress over it and matched it with white socks and shoes. She wore her hair short and sat down on a sofa, studded with cushions, holding a bag in the shape of a house. She captioned the post: “Flashback to the time before tote bags .. when I literally took my house with me #throwbackthursday Thank you @ priyaaswani7 for sharing this memory.” Reacting to the post, Amrita Arora wrote: “Too cute” and actor Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan said: “ADORABLE!” Her cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor and actor Malaika Arora have dropped red heart and heart eye emojis. Fans also filled her love message and complimented her. A few fans wrote “adorable munchkin”, “adorable cutie”, “chhota bomb” and “beautiful girl” in the comments section. + Recently, Karisma Kapoor celebrated 30 years in the Hindi film industry. Karisma crossed the threshold on June 21, the release date of his first feature film Prem Qaidi. She took to her Instagram account and shared a video montage of her popular 1990s hits. The video featured a mix of popular Karisma songs from some of his hit movies such as Hero No 1, Coolie No 1, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Zubeidaa, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Raja Babu and Andaz Apna. Apna, among others. In the caption, she wrote: “Replay the memories with a dose of the 90s #thirtiesofgratitude # 90sjam.” Read also | Soha Ali Khan talks about Jeh, the son of Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, who has become aunt again: “It’s adorable” Karisma was last seen onscreen in the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Mentalhood web series, released last year. It also marked his digital debut. After a successful career spanning nearly 13 years, Karisma took a sabbatical from acting in 2004, a year after marrying industrialist Sunjay Kapur. A decade later, the couple filed for divorce. They share their daughter Samaira (16 years old) and their son Kiaan (11 years old).

