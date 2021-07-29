Vidya Balan Remembers Walking From Marine Drive To Bandra In “Scorching Summer Heat” Because She Was “Angry” | Bollywood





Vidya Balan recalled walking from Marine Drive to Bandra once because she was “angry” and couldn’t think properly. The actor said she was “angry” at the repeated rejections. In an interview, Vidya Balan was asked if the story is true, and she said it was, even though it only happened once. Vidya said that walking really clears her mind. She told Bollywood Bubble: “I did it once, I was really angry. And I walked from Marine Drive to Bandra in the scorching summer heat. I didn’t even walk away. realized. I was just walking. Today I could do it for exercise, but that day I just did it because… I didn’t know where I was going. “ She continued, “Sometimes when I’m not able to think properly, I find that walking really frees my mind. That day, I don’t even think I realized I was walking. I wasn’t thirsty. , I wasn’t starving, I was just angry. And I kept walking until I realized, ‘Oh my God, I’ve reached Bandra’. “ Asked about the repeated rejections, Vidya said she was “maybe” not “ready for success” and rather “prepared for it”. She also remembered being called an evil person and braving unsavory comments about her appearance that shattered her self-esteem and resulted in a six month period in which she did not look at herself. in the miror. Also Read: Vidya Balan Says She Looked Stupid When She Tried To Dress Like The Other Actresses: I Was Very Uncomfortable Vidya Balan made her acting debut with the TV show Hum Paanch in 1995. She tried her luck in the south before making her big screen debut with the Bengali film Bhalo Theko in 2003. Her first Hindi film was Parineeta in 2005. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble about how she survives depressions, Vidya said, I think I’m hopelessly optimistic. Like, even when I was going through a lot of rejection in the south, in 2002-03, I fell asleep crying. I felt like I might never be an actor. But the next morning I woke up thinking that the sunrise was enough to give me hope. If I got to another sunrise, I knew it meant I had another chance. So I think it didn’t matter what I was going through. I have always had this optimism and I have to say thank you to my parents for it, she added.

