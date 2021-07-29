When Sanjay Dutt joked with the policeman who arrested him, just so daddy Sunil Dutt wouldn’t cry: “I felt so proud” | Bollywood





Actor Sanjay Dutt turns 62 on Thursday. During an appearance on Rendezvous With Simi Garewal in 2006, Sanjay explained that he had never felt completely at peace, at any point in his life. From drug addiction at a young age to the loss of his mother Nargis, Sanjay’s life has been filled with heartache and controversy. Not only that, he also had to spend two years in prison, twice. Sanjay was arrested under the provisions of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act in 1993. Recalling the episode, his father, Sunil Dutt, told Simi Garewal in an older 1997 interview that Sanjay was was sure not to collapse in front of everyone. “I remember when his bail was canceled he was supposed to be taken straight from court to jail. They were handcuffing him, and it was the first time I realized that whatever I had done for my country, it was ‘was totally futile. That’s the thing I had to see as a father. I got a little emotional. I wanted to control myself because I thought it would affect him. And he could see that my dad was going to’ collapsed. And he just grabbed my hand. He said, “Daddy, this is a routine job. Hey inspector! Come on, put the handcuffs around me. “He took it so casually and I tell you sincerely, I felt very proud of the boy,” he said. When Sanjay arrived on the show, he was shown this clip of his father from nine years ago. He said, “He was broken when this happened. I saw his eyes fill with tears. And I just didn’t want my dad to cry in front of people who admired him. I had to do it for him. Read also : Anushka Sharma can’t seem to get viral boy Bachpan Ka Pyar out of her head. See his article Sanjay was released from prison in October 1995. However, a few years later, in 2014, Sanjay was again sentenced to almost two years in prison. He was released in February 2016. Sanjay has since starred in several films, such as Kalank, Prassthanam, Bhoomi, Sadak 2 and Panipat. He will next be seen in Bhuj, Shamshera, and KGF Chapter 2.

