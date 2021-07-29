Enter the home of Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep and Sanjay where every corner doubles as a photo shoot location | Bollywood





Fans may have caught a glimpse of Maheep Kapoor’s home on the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives, but there is still a lot to explore. Maheep, who shared the house with her husband Sanjay Kapoor, daughter Shanaya and son Jahaan, lives in the Juhu area of ​​Mumbai. On the show, Maheep even joked while watching the wedding of his neighbors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai from his balcony with a pair of binoculars. However, the house is no less impressive either. The family often shares photos and videos of the house on Instagram. Most of the time, it’s Shanaya who poses for pictures in the living room or in her own bedroom. The first scene of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives is shot in Maheep’s house. There is a large open plan space with a dining area to the right and a living area to the left. There is also a small bar connecting the two areas. A large Buddha statue stands just across the bar. The leftmost wall is made up of glass windows only. A blue upholstered chair is a family favorite. From Maheep to Shanaya, passing by other relatives, all posed on the chair and shared photos on social networks. Shanaya’s bedroom has an entire wall of wardrobes, most likely filled with her many designer outfits. She often sits on the floor for an impromptu photoshoot. Check out more photos: Kapoor family at their home. Shanay Kapoor posing at her home. Shanaya is set to make her Bollywood debut with a film produced by Karan Johar. She has already worked as an assistant director on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl by her cousin Janhvi Kapoor. Read also : Kajol gives an overview of his getaway to Rishikesh. See his luxurious room Speaking to SpotboyE in an interview, Sanjay said he wanted Shanaya to learn from her own mistakes and experiences. “She has wanted to be an actress for a long, long time. This line is such that you learn with your own experience, that said, she knows that I will be right behind her. Honestly, I think every individual should grow up on their own and that “Better that she learns from her own mistakes and experiences. That way she will enjoy her trip a lot more than I hold her hand for everything,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/step-inside-shanaya-kapoor-maheep-and-sanjay-s-home-where-every-corner-doubles-up-as-photoshoot-spot-101627558916843.html

