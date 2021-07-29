Actors who debuted in Bollywood with supporting characters





Residence

Pictures



Aparshakti Khurana to Siddhant Chaturvedi: actors who made their Bollywood debut with supporting characters

Bollywood has a bunch of actors who started their careers playing side characters and then moved on to be successful in the industry. Read ahead to take a look. Written by



Pooja dhar





3447 readings

Bombay

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 3:37 PM 1 / 6 Actors who made their Bollywood debut with supporting roles The Bollywood industry has space for people all over the world. While the development of the film depends on the main characters and unique storylines, the supporting roles help balance the films. In the realm of on-screen performance, even supporting characters matter. The supporting actors stand side by side with the main cast and audiences have often witnessed that it’s often the supporting character who steals the show as they do their on-screen character justice. Being a secondary character might have been looked down upon in ancient times, but today they’re just as essential. Here is a list of actors who got their start in Bollywood playing supporting characters in movies and who have been successful in the industry. Read ahead to take a look. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

2 / 6 Aparshakti Khurana Ayushmann Khurrana’s brother Aparshakti Khurana made his Bollywood industry debut in 2016 with the sports biopic Dangal, where he was cast to play the supporting character of Omkar. Photo credit: Viral Bhayani

3 / 6 Nawazuddin siddiqui Nawazuddin Siddiqui, considered one of the best actors in Bollywood today, had to struggle a lot to reach this position. He made his Bollywood debut in 1999 with the action drama Sarfarosh, where he was cast to play the supporting character of a terrorist / informer. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

4 / 6 Paresh rawal Paresh Rawal, one of Bollywood’s best actors, made his Bollywood debut in 1985 with the action drama Arjun, where he was cast to play the supporting character of Anup Lal, and received many accolades for its performance. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

5 / 6 Pankaj Tripathi Pankaj Tripathi, one of the most critically acclaimed actors in the Indian entertainment industry, who has dominated Hindi cinema and the digital world, made his Bollywood debut in 2004 with Run, where he was cast for play an uncredited secondary character. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

6 / 6 Siddhant Chaturvedi B-town’s new chocolatier Siddhant Chaturvedi made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with Gully Boy, where he was cast as MC Sher’s supporting character aka Shrikant Bhosle. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/photos/aparshakti-khurana-siddhant-chaturvedi-actors-who-made-their-bollywood-debut-supporting-characters-834703 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos