Bollywood Girls Make Their Own Movies!

It seems almost all of the cast are doubling down as a producer.

Bollywood superstars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham have been producing films for quite some time now.

And now the actresses are also starting to make their own films.

Joginder Tuteja takes a look at the new batch of actresses turned Bollywood producers.

Alia bhatt

IMAGE: Alia is getting ready for darling the first day of filming. Photography: Courtesy of Alia Bhatt / Instagram

Waiting to see Alia inside her Gangubai Kathaiwadi avatar, the actress has already moved on to her next project.

Alia will be seen next in darling, which it also produces.

She can be expected to excel in this new arena as well. After all, she comes from the family of Bhatts who have been making films for generations.

Taapsee Pannu

IMAGE: Taapsee reads the Vague scenario. Photography: Courtesy of Taapsee Pannu / Instagram

Taapsee started her own production house and aptly called it Outsiders Films, as she had no hesitation in struggling to find her way into Bollywood due to the “foreign” label.

Her first film as a producer is Vague, a psychological horror drama.

Richa chadha

IMAGE: Richa with Ali Fazal. Photography: Courtesy of Richa Chadha / Instagram

Boys can be boys, but when Richa steps in as a producer, boys can be expected to take precedence over girls.

Thus, Richa’s first production is called Girls will be girls.

In fact, the film also has a director: Shuchi Talati.

Richa started her production house with boyfriend Ali Fazal and named it Pushing Buttons Studios, as she hopes to press certain buttons to get the right kind of content.

Vidya Balan

IMAGE: Vidya in Natkhat

You would have expected Vidya to transition to a producer sooner.

After all, she carries the sensitivity to try out different subjects and with Siddharth Roy Kapur as her husband – who has been a successful producer for over two decades – she would have learned the ropes much faster.

Still, she took small steps and made her production debut with the short film. Natkhat, where it plays a key role.

Anushka sharma

IMAGE: A scene from May, with Sakshi Tanwar. Photography: Courtesy of Anushka Sharma / Instagram

Anushka is among the youngest actresses to launch a production and even achieve good success.

It was in 2015 when Anushka, at the peak of her art, produced and starred in NH10.

The film was a success and she followed it up with Phillauri and Same.

Although Bulbul, his film made for OTT, did not quite find a taker, his Web-series Patal Lok is among the best of 2020.

She recently announced her next web series, May, with Sakshi Tanwar.

Deepika padukone



PICTURE: Trainee attach.

Deepika made her debut as a producer with Chhapaak, which was one of the last films to hit theaters before the pandemic.

The film starred her in the central role and did fair business at the box office.

The next step is ’83, where she is one of the film’s many producers. She will also be seen as Ranveer Singh’s on-screen woman in Kabir Khan’s World Cup history.

But the one to watch will be Trainee, where Deepika steps up her acting as a producer and throws Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

Kangana Ranaut

IMAGE: Kangana gets the right prostheses for Emergency. Photography: Courtesy of Kangana Ranaut / Instagram

Kangana has announced up to three films under its Manikarnika Films banner.

She will play Indira Gandhi in Emergency, a film that she will also direct.

Kangana also plans to direct Ayodhya, which revolves around the Babri Masjid controversy.

Then there is the love story, Tiku marries Sheru, where Kangana teams up with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film will be directed by Kangana’s Rani revolver Director Sai Kabir.

These films will begin after she finishes filming Dhaakad.

Priyanka Chopra

Photography: Courtesy of Priyanka Chopra / Instagram

When Priyanka became a producer five years ago, she planned to make films in all regional languages.

So she made award-worthy movies like Fan (marathi) and Pahuna (Sikkimais), among others.

She has also co-produced films like The sky is pink and The White Tiger.

She is currently doing Sheela, the story of Sheela Ambalal Patel who became Ma Anand Sheela, spokesperson for the Rajneesh movement and secretary of Osho. Expect this one to be a controversial affair.

Glittering Khanna

IMAGE: A collage of images of the sets of Padman. Photograph: Courtesy of Twinkle Khanna / Instagram

Twinkle last directed the critically acclaimed and commercially successful film, Padman, which also won a national award.

Previously venturing primarily into comedies, Twinkle produced films like Khiladi 786, thank you and Maar Khan t-shirts, all starring her husband Akshay Kumar.

Shilpa shetty

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty with Harman Baweja in flat.

Shilpa only produced one movie before saying goodbye to him.

She had made the action movie flat, with Harman Baweja.

The film was delayed and by the time of its theatrical release, Harman had already turned away from acting.

Shilpa also did an article number, in addition to playing Sunny Deol for a key role, but the audience weren’t interested.