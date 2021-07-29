Bollywood: Farhan Akhtars Toofaan peaks as Amazon Prime Videos’ most viewed Hindi movie in 2021







Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar in Toofan.

Image Credit: Provided

The Farhan Akhtar-directed Toofaan was watched by more customers on Amazon Prime Video than any other Hindi film during its opening week, with viewers from over 3,900 cities in the first seven days of its release. , the streamer said Thursday. In a press release, the streamer said he recorded his best audience in the month leading up to Prime Day (July 26-27). The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed film, which also starred Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in key roles, debuted on the streaming services platform on July 16. A photo of ‘Toofan’.

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The boxing drama has also been viewed in more than 160 countries and territories around the world, the streamer added. Amazon further revealed that its local language titles Narappa (Telugu), Sarpatta Parambarai (Tamil) and Malik (Malayalam) are being watched by its subscribers in more than 3,200 cities in India as well as in more than 150 countries and territories in the world. The service, which rarely shares streaming data, said the numbers indicate an increase in the number of viewers and popularity of local language films not only in India but also around the world. Narappa, starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani, was released on July 20, while Pa Ranjith-era sports film Sarpatta Parambarai, starring Arya, debuted on Amazon on July 22. Fahadh Faasil-starrer Malik, a political thriller, premiered on the streamer platform on July 15. Amazon also announced that the second season of the comedy-drama Hostel Daze, which was released on July 23, has been viewed in more than 3,600 cities in India. Subscribers from more than 100 countries and territories around the world had also streamed the show. The show, directed by Amir Musanna and Sangram Naiksatam, stars Adarsh ​​Gourav, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ahsaas Channa and Ayushi Gupta.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/bollywood/bollywood-farhan-akhtars-toofaan-hits-a-high-as-amazon-prime-videos-most-watched-hindi-film-in-2021-1.81078347 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos