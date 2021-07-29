Bollywood celebrities urge people to protect tigers





On International Tiger Day 2021, many Bollywood celebrities including Randeep Hooda, Dia Mirza and Raveena Tandon took to social media to raise awareness about tiger conservation. “Today we are celebrating International Tiger Day. Wildlife is a gift from the gods to our planet. But, unfortunately today, the natural habitats of animals and plants are being destroyed for mining, encroachment, land grabbing, the politics of voting banks, overdevelopment, agriculture, poaching and hunting by humans. Our wildlife is paying the deadly price. No political will. How much activists and researchers can plead, but if no political will nothing can be saved. Wildlife conservation has become very crucial to preserve the balance of nature, “Raveena Tandon wrote on Instagram. She even explained the impacts of wildlife extinction on human life. “Soon, if no strict action is taken to save wildlife, it will soon be on the list of extinct species. The extinction of wildlife will certainly have a fatal impact on the human race as well. So for us. as humans it becomes a big responsibility to save wildlife, our planet and especially ourselves, ”added Raveena. Actor Randeep Hooda took to Twitter to talk about the importance of tigers in our lives. “Tiger = Forest = Oxygen = River = Water = Us! Save the tigers, save mankind! # InternationalTigerDay # GlobalTigerDay,” he tweeted. Actress Dia Mirza, who is also the United Nations Goodwill Ambassador for the Environment, is committed to protecting tiger habitats. “This #GlobalTigerDay pays homage to all our protectors of our #Wild. They dedicate their lives to our #Big Cats and our forests Tiger face Folded hands Earth globe Asia-Australia Without them, we would not have 70% of the # Wild tigers of the world in India Commitment to protect tiger habitats and support the guardians of the deciduous tree #WildIndia, “she tweeted. The theme for International Tiger Day 2021 is “Their survival is in our hands”. (ANI) (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

