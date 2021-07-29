Do the guys from “South Park” really buy Casa Bonita?





Casa Bonita has been closed since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has declared bankruptcy.

LAKEWOOD, Colorado. The two Colorado natives and food lovers who created South Park told the Hollywood Reportr that they want to buy Casa Bonita, a place that Eric Cartman called my most favorite place in the world. Casa Bonita has been closed for food service since last spring, when it closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It declared bankruptcy earlier this year, and recent court records show the owner discussed a possible opening in late July or August. Although the restaurant does not serve food, it does offer free tours. Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the spirits behind South Park, told The Hollywood Reporter that we are absolutely trying to buy Casa Bonita in an interview published Wednesday. Recent court records do not mention this potential buyer. South Park’s official Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts posted the link to the Parker and Stones interview, but there was no further confirmation that this was actually happening. Calls to Summit Restaurant Group, the company that owns Casa Bonita, were not returned. An email to the restaurant owner bounced. 9NEWS has also contacted the public relations team at Comedy Centrals and the attorneys on Casa Bonita’s bankruptcy files for comment and has not received a response at the time of writing. In the interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Parker said that he and Stone wanted to make a big change at Casa Bonita that some fans might welcome. We started talking about the changes we were going to make mainly to the food, Parker told the magazine. Were going to make some really awesome food. I was already thinking about how I was going to make Black Barts cave a little bigger. Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) weighed in on the report on Facebook by simply writing “YES !!!! ” YES!!!! posted by Jared Polis on Wednesday July 28, 2021 RELATED: Court Documents Give Clue When Casa Bonita May Reopen For Food RELATED: Casa Bonita Super Fans Buy Some Of The Restaurant’s Debt A 2003 episode of South Park was all about Casa Bonita, and it also made a 2017 video game. Casa Bonita has been open since 1974 at 6715 W. Colfax Ave., and is actually a historic landmark of the City of Lakewood. The current owner has operated Casa Bonita since 1997, according to a bankruptcy filing. Some Casa Bonita fans have raised funds in an attempt to pay some of the vendors used by the restaurant after it closed. > Watch the video above for a previous 9NEWS report on fan efforts to save Casa Bonita. SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

