Bollywoods Newbie Arpit Nagars’ Last Trip Is A Lesson For Foreigners





There are two kinds of people in the world – The first group of people have dreams, and they sit down and wait for something magical to happen. The second group of people see their dream as a goal, their time as an investment, their hard work as a passion and end up making that dream come true. Today, as Nagar Arpit is preparing for his Bollywood debut via Dhadke Dil Baar Baar, his journey is worth exploring as it has everything a complete stranger from a small town in Indore had to do before fulfilling Bollywood’s big dream of Bombay. We rarely come across aspirants who have a very process-oriented approach to making the Bollywood dream come true. The usual pattern shows an aspirant knocking on every possible door as soon as he lands in the city of dreams. Arpit was different in approach. Call it the analytical mind of an investor that he is or the fire of his ambition, Arpit’s objective is not only to enter Bollywood but to perpetuate and increase his range of actor and of cinephile. The job behind the camera is as important as what happens in front of the camera. Arpit firmly believed that an actor should immerse himself in and learn all facets of the trade. He knew it would help him understand and learn personally, but also appreciate the different arts that make a film with finer meaning and attitude. When you’re a systematic person in terms of approach, your talent ends up getting the attention it deserves. The doors of one of India’s biggest production houses, Yash Raj Films, opened for him. He worked as the second unit manager for the highly acclaimed and commercially successful star Ayushmann Khurrana, “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”. During his passage, Arpit quickly understood what had happened behind the camera. But in doing so, he was focused on his end goal of facing the camera. With eager eyes, Arpit observed the process followed by the successful actors before him. In doing so, Arpit also focused on other things crucial for its entry into cinema. He sought out experts from reputable institutes such as NSD and FTII to train and mentor him on the different skills he needs. At the same time, he worked on his diction, martial skills and more. And then that day finally arrived – the day that swells all the veins of an Outsider boy. He got a call telling him that he had been selected as the lead actor in a romantic comedy film. For someone who worked tirelessly for this, there was no doubt that he would give his percent to the film. In the film, he faces Erica Willson, who plays Tina. Asked about his co-star Erica, Arpit said, “She’s a powerhouse of talent. The perfect choice for the lead role, and I look forward to seeing more of her work in the future.” Now, as he awaits the release of his first film, Dhadke Dil Baar Baar, Arpit Nagar has already moved on to his next project with another reputable team of directors and technicians. For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, Click here Subscribe to Outlook Magazine

