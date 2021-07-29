10 Best Bollywood Movies About Friends & Connections That Will Instantly Make You Miss Your Gang





From Rang De Basanti to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, here we are with a list of 10 beautiful movies that need your gang’s attention again. Scroll down to find out more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Office: The charm of all other genres might fade in Bollywood, but friendship has been and will be a great captivating theme for Hindi films. Time and time again, there have been incredible films produced in Indian cinema that speak of friendship and bonding at length. Some of these films have even gained cult status in pop culture. Therefore, on the occasion of Friendship Day 2021, here we are with a list of 10 beautiful movies that again require your and your gang’s attention. To verify: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara It is impossible to speak of friendship and not to mention this film. This slice of life drama was one of the references in New Age bonds between friends. Dil Chahta Hai Another milestone in the history of Hindi friendship films, Dil Chahta Hai is one of the reasons many millennials plan a trip with their friends. Veere Di Wedding Why should boys have fun? This gal-pal movie proved he was right. With Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles, this film was one of a kind when it came to celebrating female friendship. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety This movie proved that friendship is not just about laughing and going on a trip, but also helping your friend out of a difficult situation even if they don’t feel the problem. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani One of the most memorable films in its league, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani was a roller coaster ride. With Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead, this film stuck with people for a long time after it hit theaters. 3 idiots This, “hands down” has been one of our most favorite friendship movies of all time. Shedding some light on the varsity hostel days, this one was indeed a masterpiece. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na Friendship with a cute romance is one of Bollywood’s most successful mantras and this movie proves it. Along with Imran Khan and Genelia Dsouza, Jaane Tu became a rage at the time during its release. Basanti Rank Another Aamir Khan masterpiece, this film confirmed that whether it was in the 1940s or 2000s, whether fighting for freedom or enjoying a movie together, the bond between friends has been the same over the years. Pyaar Ka Punchnama This film explains why you need a friend when you’re going through a breakup. Pyaar Ka Punchnama was not only a dormant success among the masses for its screenplay, but also for its amazing dialogue. The film became so popular that the directors had to come up with a sequel to meet fan demands.

Fukrey Fukrey is another dormant hit that has become famous among fans for its outstanding comedy and screenplay. The film was a big hit and is often considered one of the cult when it comes to friendship comedies. And now Fukrey awaits his third installment. So guys, which of these 10 movies is your favorite? Let us know. Posted by: Sanyukta Baijal

