40 years later, the “wedding of the century” revisits the nuptials of Princess Diana and Prince Charles – National

It has been 40 years since Lady Diana Spencer, later known as Princess Diana and Prince Charles, married at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, England on July 29, 1981.
Arguably, the pomp, pageantry, and sheer luxury of it all haven’t been matched since, even though the couple’s sons, Princes William and Harry, got married with a typical royal fanfare. People from all over the world marched through the streets and watched the ceremonies of the latter two, no doubt about it, but nothing has ever reached the level of extravagance of Diana and Charles: 750 million truly astounding people in 74 countries watched the pair get married.
Now, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the big event, streaming service BritBox has created a documentary titled Wedding of the Century, which takes a close look at everything related to Charles and Diana’s nuptials. It features beautifully restored high-definition footage and exclusive interviews with those who worked behind the scenes, then a digitally remastered 4K version of the wedding in its entirety is shown.
With the renewed interest in the royal couple thanks, in part, to the Netflix series The crown, which spent its final season dissecting the couple’s tumult of romance, or lack thereof, the documentary is sure to stoke the fire further. (Interestingly, the show never features its own re-enactment of the wedding, only a rehearsal.)
While much of the information revealed in the documentary is relatively ‘known’ at this point, it is certainly a different experience to watch the real footage than to watch the actors. Of course, knowing what we know now, the restored images are even more poignant.
Here are several remarkable details of Wedding of the Century.
Diana’s discomfort is even more visible
Diana and even Charles also seem incredibly uncomfortable. Both are red for the public engagement announcement, although Diana’s face is almost the color of a tomato. His gaze is still down, everywhere, and Charles seems distant and unattached. They look (and were) generations apart, and awkward when they walked together. With the knowledge of their difficulties in seduction, this is not surprising but still uncomfortable. Charles’s jealousy of Diana’s easy-going fame is clearly visible.
It’s like witnessing the birth of the paparazzi
For decades, the paparazzi and the royal family have gone hand in hand. It hasn’t always been that way. By the time Lady Diana Spencer became a member of the royal circle, the cameras began to pursue her, and in Wedding of the Century, we see the very beginnings of the toxic relationship. Diana’s very first public appearance as Charles ‘fiancé is at an event at Goldsmiths’ Hall; there’s a literal camera frenzy, and her status is elevated almost immediately.
It was a different kind of royal wedding
In the past, most royal weddings were a way of stoking patriotism and fueling love for the monarchy, like the post-war marriage of Elizabeth and Philip. (There is also some excellent footage from the nuptials in the documentary.) While this wedding did rekindle interest in the monarchy, most of the people who lined the streets and watched on TV were more interested in seeing Diana. . It’s a trip to see people bump into each other just for a quick glimpse.
The amount of detail is astounding
Okay, so it’s no surprise that a royal wedding has it all, but the sheer scale of opulence and specificity is enough to make your head spin. Wedding cake detail, chancel detail, flower detail, it took a veritable army of people behind the scenes to put it together.
Despite the breakdown of their union, Prince Charles and Diana’s wedding remains one of the most watched and discussed events in modern history. Wedding of the Century brings us back there, to relive it or experience it for the first time.
“The Wedding of the Century” will launch on BritBox across Canada on July 29, the 40th anniversary of the wedding.
