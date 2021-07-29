Bollywood recreates Pakistani song for ‘anti-Pakistani’ movie





A new Bollywood remake of an old Pakistani song is currently being dragged to Twitter for ironically being part of an “anti-Pakistan” movie. With Nora Fatehi, the dance number is a recreation of Noor Jehan Zaalima Coca Cola and is part of Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: the pride of India. The song has been dubbed the “party song of the year” in India. According to the trailer for this film, Fatehi plays an Indian spy sent to Pakistan to gather important information. And according to Indian Express, “It is possible that the dance number is interpreted as some kind of ruse against the ‘enemy country’.” This recreation of Zaalima Coca Cola was composed by Tanishk Bagchi with lyrics by Vayu and was sung by Shreya Ghoshal. According to its YouTube description, the song was licensed to YouTube on behalf of T-Series, EMI Pakistan, and 1 Music Rights Societies. But Twitter is furious that Bollywood persists in portraying Pakistan in a negative light while taking songs from Pakistan to add to its “one-sided narrative.” SophiaAQ, a Twitter user, shared, “This song is in #BhujThePrideOfIndia, an anti-Pakistan movie and yet they stole #ZaalimaCocaCola, which is a PAKISTANIA SONG. The level of hypocrisy is high. I’m not playing these India vs Pakistan games, but there is something very unethical about it. Ranjan Soumya, an Indian user in response wrote, “The lyrics are different and Bollywood is making this song popular which was almost unknown before (they also give credits to the original singer), I can’t find any unethical work here.” But SophiaAQ underline, “The original artist’s family is still alive and thriving, the music label still exists and so it’s only ethical if the parts have been paid.” She added: “That’s why the pretty woman WAS ethical – Karan Johar paid for it.” Khansaab, another user re-tweeted the post and added, “Hatred has no ethics or morals, hence this.” Located in 1971, Gujarat, Bhuj: the pride of India is based on the Indo-Pak War. The film follows the character of Devgn, an IAF squadron leader Vijay Karnik, who set out to rebuild Bhuj Air Base with 300 residents. The construction of this air base is imperative to win the war. Besides Devgn and Fatehi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Sharad Kelkar, among others. Bhuj: the pride of India marks Devgn’s return to cinema after the 2020s Tanhaji. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film is slated for release before Pakistan’s Independence Day August 13 on Disney + Hotstar. Watch the song’s clip here: Do you have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.

