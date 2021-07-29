9 Bollywood Movies That Destigmatize Being Pregnant Before Marriage

In India, it is only acceptable to have a child when you are married. But it’s not like you have to be married to have a child. Biology really has nothing to do with this social stigma.

It does not make sense to limit motherhood to her marital status. There are a few Bollywood movies that work to destigmatize it.

1. Salam Namaste

Nick falls in love with Ambar and chases her to move in with him. Although initially opposed to the idea, Ambar quickly changes her mind and begins to live with it. Over time, they get closer and Ambar becomes pregnant, which changes everything for the couple.

2.Paa

On revolves around the story of Auro who suffers from a rare genetic condition called progeria. He lives with his mother who decided to raise him alone after an altercation with her then-boyfriend, Amol. The plot thickens when he befriends Amol, who is now a young politician. The film was a great take on the struggles of someone with a rare disease and portrayed the life of a single mother.

3. Hi baby

Arush, Ali and Tanmay find themselves in a difficult situation when a little girl is left at their doorstep. Although hesitant at first, they quickly become very attached to the baby and even fight against Isha, who comes to pick up her baby. Isha had raised the child on her own before her father decided to step in and complicate matters for her “single” daughter.

4.Julie

Julie falls in love with a Hindu boy and accidentally becomes pregnant. Julie’s mother, a conservative Christian, forces Julie to give birth and leave the child in an orphanage. The film highlighted the difficult circumstances that women are pushed into simply because they have either fallen in love with someone outside of their religion or got pregnant before getting married.

5.Kya Kehna

Kya Kehna was ahead of its time and showed the plight of a young woman who chooses to have a say in her life and body. Abandoned by her boyfriend and family, Priya braves society’s taunts when she becomes pregnant out of wedlock.

6. Badnaam Gali

The film follows the journey of a surrogate mother who braves the world when she is already considered a woman of “questionable” character. She knows what she wants and pursues it no matter what. The film stars Patralekha Paul and Divyendu Sharma in the lead roles.

7.Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye

Another movie that was ahead of its time wasMujhe Insaaf Chahiye. Released in 1983, the film revolved around the story of Malti and her struggle for justice after Suresh abandoned her to fight on her own while she was pregnant. She decides to keep the baby and takes legal action against Suresh. Shakuntala, a women’s rights lawyer is fighting her case. The film centers on people’s hypocrisy regarding women’s rights and being pregnant out of wedlock.

8.Trishul

Raj leaves Shanti to marry another girl from a wealthy family. On his wedding day, he learns that his ex-girlfriend is pregnant with their child. Being a single mother, she brings up the child on her own until her death. Things get complicated when the child proposes to make his absent father pay for everything he has done to his mother.

9. Mimi

The most recent movie to talk about being a single mom in an unconventional way is Mimi. A remake of the movie MarathiMala Aai Vhhaychy! the film is about a surrogate mother who chooses to deliver and raise the child on her own when the birth parents run away after realizing the child may have Down syndrome.

It is good to have children before marriage and it is good not to have children at all. You decide what you want to do. No one else should have a say in this. Not even the company. Period.