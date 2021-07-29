Entertainment
15 Bollywood Movies That Were Good As Standalone Movies And Definitely Didn’t Need Sequels
You can’t deny that some Bollywood movies have real fans and have become cult favorites over time. Not all movies deserve a sequel, however, no matter how well-received the original was.
1. Hera Pheri
Hera Pheri, over the years, has become a cult classic. This film was truly a gem because it portrays the reality of life with a bit of humor. It was also voted Best Bollywood Comedy Film. Corn, Phir Hera Pheri did not even touch the standard of the original. While Phir Hera Pheri 3 is on its way and we hope for something better.
2. Welcome
Welcome, without a doubt was a hilarious movie. And we still consider it among the movies that we can binge watch again. The character of Majnu Bhai, Dr. Ghunghroo and Uday Shetty was loved by all. However, Happy to see you again was a total disappointment and no fun.
3. Love Aaj Kal
The first one Love Aaj Kal was a good movie and, with a realistic love story. However, Love Aaj Kal 2 tried to explore relationship conflicts but didn’t do a great job.
4. Murder
Original Murderhad a good script. It was also a remake of the Hollywood movie Unfaithful. The film was a hit at the time with some great songs. However, his sequel, Murder 2 & 3, did not hit the same record at all.
5. Golmaal
Golmaal was a good funny movie. The characters in the film made us all laugh. The plot was good too and, naturally, it was funny. However, its aftermath has become unbearable, sexist and predictable.
6. Raaz
Original Raaz was scaring. However, with four consecutive sequels, I think the mystery is resolved and we don’t need sex horror movies like this anymore.
7. Sarkar
Sarkar was a good, intense film showing political battles. However, its sequel Sarkar raj was not very impressive.
8. Race
The first one Race the movie wasn’t really bad. The songs in the movie and the star actors did a good job. Although we didn’t even notice that the movie now has three sequels. But, all we remember is the meme “Our business is our business, none of your business.” Race 4 is set to release in 2022 and of course you didn’t know that.
9. Once upon a time in Mumbai
Once upon a time in Mumbai was a success and people went to watch it. Corn Once upon a time in Bombay Dobaara was not necessary at all. It was no different and seemed unnecessary.
10. Fill the house
Yes, Full house No doubt had a lot of problematic storylines, but it turned into a riot of laughs that viewers enjoyed. However, what it certainly didn’t need was more sequels. The joke is old now.
11. Dhamaal
Dhamaal was so good and funny. With a good script and a social message. But with Double Dhamaal and Total Dhamaal, we can only question its existence and why was it so extra?
12.Yamla Pagla Deewana
The Duo of Bobby and Sunny Deol made us laugh a little. The first part also received a good reception from the fans. However, we didn’t need a 2 & 3 sequel for this movie.
13. Krish
Koi Mil Gaya To Krishna 3 these films are considered a series of superhero films. With action stunts and visual effects, the film managed to muster an audience. However, with each sequel, the film loses its essence. We hope Krish 4 has something good for us.
14. Tanu marries Manu
With Kangana and R. Madhavan, the first part ofTanu wife manu it was good. He brought to light the truth behind Indian marriages. However, we didn’t need a second part Tanu marries Manu returns.
15. Baaghi
Baaghi was a good movie with a great story. However, with 3 sequels, the film mainly gained attention due to the stunts and action by Tiger Shroff. With Baaghi 4 online, we wonder what more we have to look at in it.
Stop spoiling the original movies for us. We don’t need a sequel for every good movie.
