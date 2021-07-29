Bollywood actors Rani Mukherjee and Disha Patani buy upscale Khar apartments in Mumbai





Bollywood actors Rani Mukherjee and Disha Patani have purchased two high-end residential apartments, under separate agreements, in the town of Khar in Mumbai from the Rustomjee group as part of its Rustomjee Paramount project. Mukherjee bought the 22-story apartment spread over a 1,485 square foot carpet for Rs 7.12 crore, while Patani bought the apartment with a carpet area of ​​1,118.59 square feet for 5.95 crores of Rs. Mukherjee will have access to two parking lots with her apartment in the E wing and she has paid a stamp duty of Rs 21.37 lakhs for the registration of the agreement which took place on July 15th.

Patanis’ deal was registered on June 16 and she paid a stamp duty of Rs 17.85 lakhs for the apartment on the 16th floor of the F wing of the project as well as two parking lots, documents showed accessible via Zapkey.com. The two agreements were finalized on March 31, the last day to benefit from the reduction in stamp duty. The ETs ‘separate requests to Patani and Mukherjees’ team went unanswered until going to press. With the aim of reviving the real estate sector and nearly 260 related industries by encouraging home sales, the state government announced a reduction in stamp duties to 2%, from 5% from September to the end of December. Stamp duty was charged at 3% of the deal value between January and March 31. In addition to helping convert pent-up demand into the middle-income and affordable segments, the stamp duty reduction has also spurred the completion of several wholesale deals in the city. In December, the Maharashtra government offered homebuyers a four-month leeway to register a property after stamp duty has been paid to avoid clutter at registrars. This ensured that homebuyers who had purchased properties and paid the stamp duty on or before March 31, 2021, had a maximum window of four months until July 31 from the respective duty payment date. stamp for registering their apartments.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/magazines/panache/bollywood-actors-rani-mukherjee-disha-patani-buy-premium-apartments-in-mumbais-khar/articleshow/84864768.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos