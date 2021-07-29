Bollywood should stop glorifying motherhood. 5 reasons why





Maa Ki Mamta, a trope Bollywood has used since its inception to define mothers and their “selfless love”. Bollywood mothers are always forgiving and sacrificial and will do anything to put that wheel in his son’s plate and not in his. Time to stop glorifying motherhood in the movies? The latest example of a mother presented as a “supreme being” is director Laxman Utekar Mimicry.Despite being called one of the most beloved films of 2021, has it given the protagonist his due? When are we going to take the glorification of motherhood out of the movies? 5 reasons to stop glorifying motherhood in Bollywood movies 1. Mothers shouldn’t have to sacrifice their dreams The popular film Mimibegins with the main female role aspiring to become an actor. But the film then talks about her journey as a surrogate mother. Although she agrees to become one in exchange for money, her life changes after the birth of her child and her dreams take a back seat. Moreover, how can we forget Bhanu saying that carrying a child in his womb is the “greatest task” on earth! Our films always glorify women who put aside their goals to raise children and vilify those who don’t. In the 2004 film Aïtraaz,Sonia (Priyanka Chopra) is sure she wants to focus on her career and doesn’t want children. But she was presented as a villain who couldn’t give up on her dreams for the sake of her child. 2. A mother is not a superwoman We tend to project mothers as versatile women. They are raised to the position of God, which prevents us from seeing them as human beings. In Shakuntala Devi, Anupama (Sanya Malhotra), the protagonist’s daughter, in a monologue says, “Maa ko bhagwan ka nahi, bhagwan ko maa ka darja diya jaata hai.“This kind of toxic glorification prevents her from seeing her mother as a person and accuses her of having” ruined her childhood. “ 3. Motherhood is not a woman’s only identity When Anupama becomes a mother in Shakuntala Devi,she is told that her only job now is to take care of her daughter. Although she is flourishing in her career, the birth of her child is considered her “only achievement”. Bollywood wants us to believe that a mother can be independent, prosperous and financially well off, but it doesn’t matter soon after she has someone to turn to like “Earth“. 4. Mothers’ instincts don’t work “by magic” Another reason Bollywood should stop glorifying motherhood is that mothers are not “magicians”. Their “instincts” cannot hit the mark all the time. Remember the epic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham scene where Nandini (Jaya Bachchan) “instinctively” understands that her son Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) is back home? Not only that, she spots him even in a mall in the midst of a huge mass of people without much effort. Obviously, mothers do not have such “supernatural powers”. Why are we obsessed with such an unrealistic portrayal of motherhood in movies? 5. Is a mother’s obsession with her child acceptable? Eela (Kajol) from Eela helicopterand Shakuntala from Shakuntala Deviare perfect examples of obsessive parents who cannot see the world beyond their children. The first, once a budding singer, gives up her dreams to raise her son. Over time, she becomes a helicopter parent denying her any privacy. To top it off, she takes admission to her college to complete her studies. What else can I say? Shakuntala (Vidya Balan) on the other hand is a unconventional mother with great aspirations. But her fear of “not doing enough” for her daughter makes her an obsessive mother. She separates Anupama from her father, takes her to a different country every other day because she has to travel for work, and unwittingly begins to steal her childhood. But the public isn’t questioning because after all, that’s what mothers are supposed to do, right?

