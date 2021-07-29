Ron Popeil, ubiquitous inventor and infomercial presenter, dies at 86





Ron Popeil, a made-for-television inventor and salesman whose infomercial stardom persuaded millions of Americans to buy Veg-O-Matic, Pocket Fisherman, and dozens of other products they had no idea they needed, died Wednesday in a hospital in Los Angèle. He was 86 years old. The cause was a brain hemorrhage, her sister Lisa Popeil said. Mr. Popeils’ mastery of television marketing, dating back to the 1950s but spanning decades, made him almost as recognizable on screen as the TV and movie stars of his day. Several of his slogans in particular But wait! Theres over and put it on and forget that it lasted beyond retirement. And many American homes still have, or once had, the products it peddled, some schlocky gadgets that were quickly thrown away, and other long-lasting appliances: the Showtime Rotisserie & BBQ, the Ronco Electric Food Dehydrateator. , Popeils Pasta & Sausage Maker, Mr. Microphone, the Bagel Cutter and the Inside-the-Shell Egg Scrambler, among them. Chopped, charred, shiny, sharpened, cleaned, massaged, bent a fishing rod into a pocket and covered bald areas with a spray can. He sold them all without shouting, a soothing, folkloric presence that made half-hour’s infomercials their own form of entertainment as he demonstrated the product and set up audience testimonials.

Ron literally invented the direct-response television business, former QVC host Steve Bryant said in 1994. Ron paints with very definable brushstrokes, and every doubt in customers’ minds is erased. Mr. Popeil (pronounced poh-PEEL) was born in New York City on May 3, 1935. His parents divorced when he was young and he lived with his grandparents in Chicago. He said he missed a real childhood; I’ve never had a birthday party, he once said. His father, Samuel Popeil, was the inventor of the Chop-O-Matic and several other well-known items, and as a teenager Ron began selling his father’s inventions at a Walgreens store in Chicago. He described his relationship with his father, who died in 1984, as an affair. In 1974, Samuels’ second wife, Eloise, was convicted of attempting to hire two men to murder him. After serving 19 months of their sentence, the couple subsequently remarried. After starting to sell his father’s products, Mr. Popeil started his own business, Ronco, which he sold in 2005 for around $ 56 million. The company’s sales fell 35% over the next year, and the company went bankrupt within two years before being relaunched in 2008.

Popeil-Ronco’s story goes back to the old traditions of pitching when someone was standing at a county fair or on a promenade and, through nuances of words, voices, gestures, could bring someone in. one to stop and buy would never consider buying, Tim Samuelson, author of But Wait! Theres More !, a book about the Popeil family, said in 2008. After the company’s creditors forced it into liquidation in 1984, Mr. Popeil bought back his trademarks and inventory for around $ 2 million. A few years later, he spent $ 33,000 doing an hour-long infomercial for a food dehydrator, and nearly $ 60 million over the years to broadcast it on local stations and cable channels. This generated more than $ 90 million in sales, he said. His ubiquitous placement on stations across the country has helped make him a household figure. His gadgets were taunted by Dan Aykroyd on Saturday Night Live and in an odd Al Yankovic song titled Mr. Popeil. I’ve been through many titles: king of hair, king of pasta, king of dehydration, or to use a more colloquial expression, a pitchman or hawker, Mr. Popeil said in 1995. I don’t like those phrases. , but i am what i am. Pick a product, any product on your desktop. Introduce the product. Tell all the problems related to the product. Tell how the product solves all these problems. Tell the customer where to buy it and how much it costs. Do this in a minute. Give it a try. Do you know what it looks like? It comes out like this: Brrrrrrrrrrr. Besides his sister Lisa, Mr. Popeil is survived by his wife Robin; daughters Kathryn Gantman, Lauren Popeil, Contessa Popeil and Valentina Popeil; another sister, Pamela Popeil; and four grandchildren. Alex Traub contributed reporting.

