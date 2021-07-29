Stillwater: How much of Matt Damons’ new film was inspired by Amanda Knox?

In Matt damonthe new film of Still water, former Jason Bourne trades spy gadgets for a dramatic story involving a young woman in Europe who is imprisoned overseas for a murder she says she didn’t commit.

The premise, Still waterdirector and co-writer Tom mccarthy recount Vanity Show, is directly inspired by the Amanda knox saga that erupted in Italy after Knox’s roommate was killed in Perugia in 2007. Knox, an American student in Italy, was arrested as a suspect and jailed for four years. (In 2015, Knox was acquitted of the murder by Italy’s highest court.)

McCarthy says that, like many in the world, he was fascinated by history. And the filmmaker who would win an Oscar in 2016 for co-adapting the Boston Globes real investigation into sexual abuse committed by Catholic churches ProjectorI couldn’t help but imagine what it would be like to be in Knoxs shoes.

There were so many characters around the case that I really followed very closely, says McCarthy. But really the first thing I took away from it was what it would be like as an American student to review [to Europe] because what should be one of the most exciting times of a young adult life and to find yourself in this tragedy? There were so many layers to this story that kept everyone behind quite riveted. Who are the people who visit [her], and what are these relationships? Like, what’s the story about the story?

The dynamic that intrigued McCarthy the most was the young woman’s relationship with her father. With the help of French writers Thomas bidgain and No Debr, McCarthy fleshed out a fictional relationship and storyline centered around the true story premise.

We’ve decided, Hey, let’s put the Amanda Knox case aside, McCarthy said. But let me take this piece of the story of an American woman studying abroad involved in some sort of sensational crime and she ends up in jail and fictitious everything around her.

What could be more interesting for [McCarthy] was what happens after all the cameras are gone, and what happens to the family, says Damon Vanity Show in a separate interview. And then they made up this story about a thug from Oklahoma who has this kind of strained relationship with his daughter, and carried all this heartache, shame and pain, and he had damaged that relationship and was trying to fix it. in the context of her daughter being in jail and feeling somehow responsible for where she ended up and where her life had taken her. And so, I thought it was a really interesting place to put a movie.

In Still water, student Allison (Abigail Breslin) was imprisoned for a violent crime in Marseille, France and not in Perugia, Italy for five years and more. And unfortunately for Allison, she doesn’t have the strong support system that Knox had. Allison only has her ex-father, Bill Baker (Damon) who comes from rural Oklahoma to try to help in a foreign country.

Knox’s real father, Curt Knox, was Knox’s strongest support during the four years she spent in Italian prison, providing media updates on her daughter and the family’s efforts to support her. By Time in 2011:

Using a complex algorithm involving donated airline miles, vacations, and sick days, the family coordinated schedules so that one parent or another was always stationed in Italy to spend time with Knox, now aged 24. years, during the few visits which were authorized to him each week. They were [in Italy] so often in Knox’s four years behind bars that they’ve rented an Italian farm and bought a jalopy. Back home they piled up [Knoxs mothers] Kitchen in West Seattle to wait for the weekly phone call Knox was allowed to make from prison. Over the course of depleting bank accounts and taking out second mortgages, they racked up more than $ 1 million in legal bills, according to the Seattle Times. When it will be your child, you will go to the end of the world for them, said Pamela Van Swearingen, a Seattle lawyer who offered advice on legal options, including a possible review by the European Court of Human Rights. I don’t think she would have her freedom if they hadn’t done all they could.