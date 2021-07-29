Entertainment
Stillwater: How much of Matt Damons’ new film was inspired by Amanda Knox?
In Matt damonthe new film of Still water, former Jason Bourne trades spy gadgets for a dramatic story involving a young woman in Europe who is imprisoned overseas for a murder she says she didn’t commit.
The premise, Still waterdirector and co-writer Tom mccarthy recount Vanity Show, is directly inspired by the Amanda knox saga that erupted in Italy after Knox’s roommate was killed in Perugia in 2007. Knox, an American student in Italy, was arrested as a suspect and jailed for four years. (In 2015, Knox was acquitted of the murder by Italy’s highest court.)
McCarthy says that, like many in the world, he was fascinated by history. And the filmmaker who would win an Oscar in 2016 for co-adapting the Boston Globes real investigation into sexual abuse committed by Catholic churches ProjectorI couldn’t help but imagine what it would be like to be in Knoxs shoes.
There were so many characters around the case that I really followed very closely, says McCarthy. But really the first thing I took away from it was what it would be like as an American student to review [to Europe] because what should be one of the most exciting times of a young adult life and to find yourself in this tragedy? There were so many layers to this story that kept everyone behind quite riveted. Who are the people who visit [her], and what are these relationships? Like, what’s the story about the story?
The dynamic that intrigued McCarthy the most was the young woman’s relationship with her father. With the help of French writers Thomas bidgain and No Debr, McCarthy fleshed out a fictional relationship and storyline centered around the true story premise.
We’ve decided, Hey, let’s put the Amanda Knox case aside, McCarthy said. But let me take this piece of the story of an American woman studying abroad involved in some sort of sensational crime and she ends up in jail and fictitious everything around her.
What could be more interesting for [McCarthy] was what happens after all the cameras are gone, and what happens to the family, says Damon Vanity Show in a separate interview. And then they made up this story about a thug from Oklahoma who has this kind of strained relationship with his daughter, and carried all this heartache, shame and pain, and he had damaged that relationship and was trying to fix it. in the context of her daughter being in jail and feeling somehow responsible for where she ended up and where her life had taken her. And so, I thought it was a really interesting place to put a movie.
In Still water, student Allison (Abigail Breslin) was imprisoned for a violent crime in Marseille, France and not in Perugia, Italy for five years and more. And unfortunately for Allison, she doesn’t have the strong support system that Knox had. Allison only has her ex-father, Bill Baker (Damon) who comes from rural Oklahoma to try to help in a foreign country.
Knox’s real father, Curt Knox, was Knox’s strongest support during the four years she spent in Italian prison, providing media updates on her daughter and the family’s efforts to support her. By Time in 2011:
Sources
2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2021/07/stillwater-movie-matt-damon-amanda-knox
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]