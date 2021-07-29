Entertainment
Actress Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Charged With Sexual Assault By Bollywood Star Sherlyn Chopra After Arrested For Making Illegal Porn Movies
Shilpa’s husband Shetty Raj Kundra (L) and Mrs. Chopra (R).
The Bollywood star, husband of Shilpa Shetty, has been charged with sexual assault by Indian film star Sherlyn Chopra following his arrest for allegedly producing pornographic films.
Ms Chopra told police Raj Kundra imposed herself on her even though she resisted after showing up to her home unexpectedly in 2019, The Times of India reported.
She alleged that Mr. Kundra started kissing her and didn’t stop when she told him she was scared and didn’t want to have a relationship with a married man or mix business with pleasure .
Ms Chopra said Mr Kundra then told her that her marriage was complicated and that he was often stressed. She explained that she finally managed to push him away and escape into the bathroom.
The alleged assault occurred after Mr. Kundra approached his agent about a project and they arranged a meeting for March 27, 2019.
Ms Chopra claims Mr Kundra later showed up at her home unexpectedly due to a heated argument over a text message, which she told police during questioning.
It comes after a Mumbai court denied Mr Kundra’s bail on Wednesday.
The 45-year-old man was arrested on July 19 in Mumbai by police who said they had “sufficient evidence” that he was a “key conspirator” in a pornographic production ring. He denied the allegations.
Posting or transmitting “obscene” material, including pornography, is illegal in India under a 2015 law and punishable by up to seven years in prison.
Media reports that Kundra is accused of telling aspiring actresses they could break into Bollywood through her company, Viaan Industries, which allegedly produced pornographic content for Hotshots, an adult-only mobile app.
US YouTube and TikTok influencer Puneet Kaur said the businessman reached out to her on Instagram this year to ask her to enter a contest on Hotshots.
“This man was really attractive to people – we literally thought it was spam when he sent me that DM !? The man of Jesus Christ is rotting in prison, ” Kaur posted on Instagram last week.
Ms Shetty, the 2007 winner of the British reality show “Celebrity Big Brother”, has not commented publicly since her husband’s arrest, but has reportedly told police he is producing “erotica, not porn “and that he was innocent.
But Ms Shetty accused her husband of furiously destroying his reputation during a police raid over his alleged links to illegal pornographic films, it emerged on Tuesday.
Ms Shetty, 46, had a “showdown” with her husband Raj Kundra that only ended when police intervened, the Hindustan Times reported.
She broke down in tears during the heated exchange with Mr Kundra, telling him that the affair had resulted in financial losses because the sponsors no longer wanted to be associated with her.
“We have everything, what was the need to do all of this,” she told her husband as he arrived at their house, NDTV reported.
Police seized 48 terabytes of “mostly adult” images and videos during the raid, The Times of India reported.
Mr Kundra tried to cover his tracks by changing phones to prevent police from locating data on the device after nine people were arrested in the case in March, ANI reported.
He told investigators he threw away the old device, but police believe the phone contains valuable evidence and hope to recover it.
Police also seized the financial records of Mr. Kundra and Ms. Shetty, including transaction details from a joint account. They are investigating whether adult content money has been invested in Bitcoin, The Times of India reported.
Ms Shetty was questioned by police on Friday. She told them that she believed Mr. Kundra was innocent and claimed that her brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi was the one involved in the “HotShots” mobile app, which allegedly broadcast pornographic content, the Economic reported. Times.
She said she was “unaware of the exact nature of the content” of the app, but described it as “erotic” rather than pornographic.
