Disneyland is changing: here’s what to expect on your next trip
Anaheim, California (CNN) Disneyland Resort traditionally draws millions of visitors from around the world each year to “the happiest place on earth,” but after shutting down for more than a year due to the pandemic, the resort has been forced to bring major changes to welcome guests safely. .
A month after the Southern California attraction reopened to out-of-state visitors, I took a road trip from Arizona to see how much magic there was left.
The crowds are back
The crowds feel like pre-pandemic levels with people cluttering the aisles and rushing to their next commute.
Megan Marples / CNN
When I visited the weekend after July 4th the Disneyland and California Adventure parks were packed.
Disneyland makes it clear on its website that offers are subject to change.
The reservation system didn’t seem to do much for crowd control when I was there. Within two hours of the parks opening each day, crowds filled the aisles, so tight that my shoulders brushed against others in high traffic areas.
A few social distancing markers remained on the ground, but no one seemed to be following them. Both walking freely in the park and queuing for rides and food, people stood within a foot of each other.
Masks were rare
Very few people, adults or children, wore face masks indoors or outdoors when I visited.
There was no way of knowing who had been vaccinated. Many Disneyland guests are children under the age of 12 and not yet eligible for vaccinations.
Back then, Disneyland Resort rules required that only unvaccinated guests wear face coverings indoors.
Starting July 30, all guests aged 2 and over will be required to wear a face cover indoors, regardless of their immunization status. The rule applies on many attractions and in closed transport vehicles.
Food offers are drastically reduced
Many restaurants have limited dining options, and some establishments like the Carthay Circle Restaurant are temporarily closed.
Megan Marples / CNN
Lack of staff may be partly to blame for the dietary restrictions.
On the first day, I had dinner at Blue Bayou, a fine dining restaurant located in the Pirates of the Caribbean Ride. They usually offer free bread service before your entree arrives, but I noticed it was missing. I asked the waiter about it, and he said the restaurant was half-working so they had to cut the bread service.
On the rest of my trip, I noticed that the bread disappearance was deeper than the restaurant alone. Sourdough bread bowls are popular in parks, and the restaurants that usually served them were either completely closed or offered soup with a bun on the side rather than in a bread bowl.
Mobile ordering is strongly encouraged
The resort has relied heavily on Mobile Order, a system they rolled out a few years ago, where guests can order food through the Disneyland app and skip the line to pick it up.
If the goal was to reduce the queues and crowds around eating places, the results were questionable. Because so many people were encouraged to place mobile orders, queues formed in the mobile order taking areas.
The system isn’t the most intuitive, so there are actors at the front of most quick-service restaurants who guide customers through its use.
FastPass are gone
The temporary elimination of the FastPass system is a beacon of hope for guests who would typically wait in the regular line. The MaxPass service via Disneyland’s mobile app has also been suspended.
Before the pandemic, guests could walk to the entrances to rides and book a FastPass, which lets you jump to the front of the line at a designated time to dramatically reduce wait times.
The main downside to the FastPass system was that it made the usual queue drag on, as people were constantly allowed to walk to the front of the line. Since the FastPass system was temporarily suspended, queuing for the races was a snap.
Overall ride wait times were about the same as before the pandemic, but the lines were moving almost constantly. This made the queues of up to an hour and a half for popular rides such as WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure in the new Avengers Campus of California Adventure much more enjoyable.
Character encounters are socially distanced
A go-to Disney activity for any kid – or kid at heart – is visiting their favorite characters.
To maintain social distancing, the figures roam the gardens behind short fences or on platforms to encourage guests to keep their distance.
Instead of waiting in long lines to chat with your favorite character, almost every encounter is a free game where you walk around until you are about 6 feet away to meet them.
The characters do their best to take turns with each person, and you can also take a quick photo with them.
For young children who enjoy one-on-one interaction and don’t understand social distancing very well, this could be a less than ideal experience. I’ve seen a lot of toddlers run to their favorite character before being grabbed from behind by their parents to stop them.
On the other hand, this is a great opportunity for people like me who like to take pictures with characters but not necessarily stand in line or interact with them too much.
On a typical trip, I don’t have time to wait to see characters. But on this last visit, I got to talk and take photos with at least half a dozen characters.
It’s always magic
Despite some significant changes from my last visit, I enjoyed my trip just as much as the pre-pandemic period.
Disneyland has thrived for over 65 years, and its ability to adapt while retaining the magic is what keeps people coming back, even during a pandemic.
The week before my visit, Disneyland reintroduced the evening fireworks show, which was a spectacular celebration of joy and persistence. And we could all use a little more of it these days.
The theme park might look and function a bit different, but the magic of Disneyland remains strong.
