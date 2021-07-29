Entertainment
Bollywood Boyz Talk CM Punk and Daniel Bryan at AEW, Dream AEW Opponents
In today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri sat down with Bollywood Boyz, Gurv Sihra and Harv Sihra. They spoke about their WWE outing and their current status.
“Just normal, to be honest. Even after the release, it’s not like we’re sitting around wondering what’s next,” Gurv said. “We already know what we’re doing. Even when we have been released, we were in training. We train every day. We will always train and be ready.
Harv admitted, “It’s actually kind of a release. It’s relaxing and stress free. It has been going on for five years and before that, 13 years on independents. This is the first time that we relax, and it is quite nice to be with family without pressure or stress. Whatever happens, it will come, and in fact it’s been really, really nice.
“The funny thing is that we were traveling and going to recordings throughout the pandemic, and now that things are starting to relax a bit, here we are sitting at home. While during the pandemic, we were testing and doing COVID tests, leaving Canada, entering the United States, exiting the United States, returning to Canada. We were tested four times a week. It’s more relaxed now. We are booming. Our dates (90 days without competition) are quite firm.
The Bollywood Boyz also spoke about the recent rise of AEW. Harv noted how things have changed in 20 years.
“The buzz was online,” Gurv said. “We were seeing it on Twitter, and it was good for everyone.”
“It’s so important to have options,” Harv said. “Think back to when WCW folded, I could only imagine what these guys were going through. In the US it wasn’t what it is now. You can make a pretty good living by going out. and recovering, but 25 years ago when WCW closed, there was nothing, and it’s scary. Now there’s Impact, and AEW, and New Japan, and Pro Wrestling Tees and all these avenues for guys like us. It’s our job. It’s our livelihood. You can’t just switch to another career at this point. “
“That’s all we know,” Gurv noted.
News of Daniel Bryan / Bryan Danielson and CM Punk heading to AEW has dominated the wrestling world. The Bollywood Boyz recalled their interactions with Bryan and gave their thoughts on Bryan and Punk in AEW.
“It [Bryan] was the general manager of Smack down, recalls Harv. “Daniel, he did freelance stuff in Vancouver when we were just breaking in. It was cool watching him 10 years later, we’re all here.”
“He was also brought in as a commentator for the Cruiserweight Classic tournament,” added Gurv. “[We had] No real in-ring interaction, about it, but he’s always been cool with us.
“He was not cleared then, I believe,” Harv said. “That’s why he held the position of general manager. [Bryan and Punk] are massive names, big superstars in the world of pro wrestling in any business. They were really making people think, “Oh, what’s going on here? “I think that would be great for the fight as a whole for all companies. If these two showed up, it would be huge.
“It’s not like they’re past their prime. They are at their peak, ”Gurv said.
The Bollywood Boyz also discussed the Dream Opponents. They highlighted the many relationships they have with others in the wrestling world.
“We’ve said it before, I think anything with, as far as AEW, FTR / Revival goes, we’d love to come in with them,” Gurv said. “You have the Young Bucks. We’ve always wanted to work with these guys. FTR because in NXT, we always talked about it, but it never came and never happened. We were always on a different wavelength back then. Our paths never crossed, but there are so many tag teams out there.
“It’s cool when you look at wrestling companies right now, we have friends in all companies,” noted Harv. “I remember sitting down with [Mike] Bennett and talk to him, and he’s in ROH, or ELP, he’s in New Japan. I think he’s still the IWGP Junior Tag Champion there, and we’ve literally climbed the ranks of Canadian Indies with him.
“Now we’re like, ‘Oh, that would be cool. That would be cool, and that would be cool ”, but from my brother’s point of view, yes, FTR, we always sat at the NXT show with them. We were all like, “We want to work with you guys,” and that never happened. For us, we are excited. Everywhere we go, no matter where, we have friends everywhere. We would love to work for you. Come in. It’s pretty exciting in that sense.
