Dev Patel finds new magic in an old legendExBulletin

As powerful as King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table still wield over our imaginations, there haven’t been enough great or even great movies about them. There have been, of course I love the lush Wagnerian grandeur of John Boorman Excalibur and will always love Monty Python and the Holy Grail but they are more the exception than the rule.

So I mean it as a praise when I say that I have never seen an Arthurian epic of sword and witchcraft like The green knight. With this daringly inventive adaptation of Sir Gauvain and the Green Knight, an anonymously but enduring 14th-century poem, writer-director David Lowery embarked on a young man’s journey of self-discovery and transformed it into a beautiful and moving work of art.

That young man is Gauvain, played by a stunning Dev Patel, who slips into those medieval finery as easily as he did in the Dickensian world of last year. David Copperfield’s personal story. His character is a reckless young man, a sort of idler from the Middle Ages that we first meet in a brothel with his lover, Essel, played by Alicia Vikander. Her uncle, King Arthur, is played with a benevolent smile by Sean Harris.

At Christmas, Gwain attends a Christmas celebration hosted by King Arthur, but the festivities are interrupted by the Green Knight, a mysterious half-man, half-tree figure on horseback. He offers “a friendly Christmas game,” inviting anyone present to hit him on the condition that they meet a year later so that the blow can be returned. The impetuous Gauvain accepts the challenge and beheads the Green Knight with a sword. But the Green Knight gets up, calmly recovers his head and walks away, stopping to remind Gwain that they will meet again in a year.

This is all taken from the original story, with some intriguing tweaks: In Lowery’s tale, Gwain is the son of King Arthur’s sister, the intriguing enchantress Morgan le Fay, played here by a quietly imposing Sarita Choudhury. She gives Gauvain a magical green belt to protect himself as he sets out the following year to face his fate. Is he doomed to lose his mind or, like the Green Knight, will he somehow survive the encounter?

This is just one of the many questions that hover over Gauvain’s long and episodic journey, during which he will meet many characters who could help or hinder him. Erin Kellyman plays Saint Winifred, a ghostly young girl who asks her for a favor. Joel Edgerton presents himself as a hospitable lord whose castle is a labyrinth of strange secrets.

While her quest unfolds at a leisurely pace, she never hangs out or hangs out; I felt mesmerized in my seat.



But for the most part, Gauvain travels alone, with only a friendly fox to keep him company. While her quest unfolds at a leisurely pace, she never hangs out or hangs out; I felt mesmerized in my seat. Lowery and his cinematographer Andrew Droz Palermo conjure up one stunning frame after another as they follow Gwain through misty mountains and mossy forests. At every step, our hero tries to follow a knight’s code of chivalry, performing acts of kindness and resisting the many temptations that arise.

Like the original poem, the film is open to more than one interpretation. You don’t have to be a theologian to spot the Christian connotations in history, in which the Green Knight appears as some kind of figure of Christ and Gwain is his humble disciple. Then again, you might also see the Green Knight as a pagan creation, an avatar of the natural world with which humanity will always find themselves in conflict. These tensions, between pagan and Christian beliefs, are perfectly expressed in Patel’s performance, which is both a piercing study of moral angst and a charismatic and vigorous star trick. Lowery’s film may be a meditation on good and evil, but it also invites us to contemplate the erotic allure of its main character.

The intensity of spiritual research in The green knight reminded me of quite a few non-Arthurian classics, like Ingmar Bergman’s The seventh seal and that of Martin Scorsese The last temptation of Christ. I also remembered Lowery’s own movies, like the Disney remake Pete’s dragon and A ghost story, who put their own quirky twist on familiar myths and archetypes. The green knight is a different kind of ghost story, full of weird visions and weird spirits. This gives you the assurance that old legends and the films they inspire are still able to stave off their fair share of magic.