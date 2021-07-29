Bollywood divas who took a sabbatical after embracing motherhood at the peak of their careers





Becoming a mother is the most beautiful feeling in the world. No wonder many women take a career break to spend time with and care for their newborn baby. Even our famous moms took a sabbatical after welcoming their little ones into this world. Some of these divas were at the peak of their careers when they embraced motherhood. They joined the film industry, but after a long hiatus. Want to know which Bollywood celebrities are we talking about? So scroll down! # 1. Madhuri Dixit Nene Image / Bollywood Shaadis Madhuri Dixit Nene broke many hearts when she moved to the United States in 1999 after marrying Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon. But she continued to work in films. It was after the birth of her children – Arin (2003) and Raayan (2005) that she took a break from cinema. She made a comeback in 2007 with Aaja Nachle. But after spending nearly a decade in the United States, the actress finally decided to return to Mumbai with her family in 2011 and since then she has been busy making movies or judging dance performances. Read also: Madhuri Dixit’s marriage proposal was rejected by Bollywood singer Suresh Wadkar for being too thin # 2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Image / Bollywood Shaadis Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and continued to work in films until 2010 (Guzaarish). But the actress took a four-year sabbatical after giving birth to daughter Aaradhya in 2011. The actress has made a comeback with Sanjay Gupta’s stylish thriller. Jazbaa in 2015. Read also: The love story of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan: from co-stars to soul mates # 3. Sridevi Image / Bollywood Shaadis Sridevi married Boney Kapoor at the peak of his career in 1996 and was last seen on the big screen in Judah, which was released in 1997. After giving birth to her daughters, Jhanvi (1997) and Khushi (2000), the actress took a long hiatus from Bollywood to spend time with loved ones. Speaking of life after the kids, she once said in an interview: The story continues It was a wonderful experience being a mother, raising two daughters and spending time with my husband. It was after 15 long years that the actress once again shone on the big screen with English French. # 4. Kajol Image / Bollywood Shaadis Kajol took his vows with Ajay Devgn in 1999 and continued to create magic on the big screen. However, the actress took a three-year hiatus after giving birth to her daughter Nysa in 2003. The diva returned to cinema in 2006 with Fanaa. She took time off filming again after giving birth to her son Yug in 2010 to return to the big screen after five years in Dilwale (2015). Recommended reading: After 17 years, Kajol finally reveals why she married Ajay Devgn at the peak of her career # 5. Karisma kapoor Image / Bollywood Shaadis Karisma Kapoor took a full-time acting sabbatical in 2004 after getting married to Sanjay Kapoor in 2003. The actress gave birth to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2010. It was two. years after the birth of her son, when Karisma decided to return to the big screen with Dangerous ishhq (2012). # 6. Juhi chawla Image / Bollywood Shaadis Juhi Chawla married Jay Mehta and gave birth to daughter Jhanvi in ​​2001 and son Arjun in 2003. But instead of saying goodbye to movies, Juhi Chawla has appeared in various art films and played supporting roles and made numerous film appearances throughout the decade. . But the actress made a comeback in her own right after almost 11 years in 2014 with the film. Gulaab Gang. Time flies really fast and looking at these Bollywood stars you can surely tell. Like many people, celebrities too, their children and families matter to them. And it’s always great to see how well they have a perfect work-life balance, like most working moms. And whether it was decades ago or now, we love to watch these stars on the big screen over and over again. Is not it? NEXT READING: 17 beautiful Bollywood actresses, who have successful and super rich millionaire husbands

