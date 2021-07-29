British Bollywood star Amy Jackson pledges to support Indian Covid-19 relief effort

Liverpool-born Bollywood actress Amy Jackson praised the efforts of a hometown healthcare company as she plans to meet with medical professors to see how she can help “countries still suffering from effects of Covid-19 “.

Bollywood actress Amy Jackson has praised a British healthcare company that has responded to an urgent plea for help from India, amid the continuing Covid-19 crisis in the country.

Speaking to the Mirror at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, the Liverpool-born star was full of pride as a company in her hometown rallied to help the country where she has gained great fame.

We were all in the same boat across the world and we should be helping each other like that and we need to do even more, exclaimed the 29-year-old, discussing the news that DAM Health Group is sending vital supplies to India. .

I couldn’t be more proud of a business in my hometown leading the way and helping overseas, Amy continued.



























India has seen a catastrophic increase in coronavirus cases this year and infection rates are the highest on record, nearly tripling the peak of 2020. They are currently the second worst affected country in the world and hospitals have had to struggling to cope with the number of new cases.

Stepping in to help, DAM Health Group, a Covid-19 testing company based in Amys’ hometown of Liverpool, sent vital air conditioning equipment along with Covid-safe protection kits, including masks and disinfectants , while also donating the area.

Amy, who has a huge fan base in India following a series of blockbuster movies, said: It’s a wonderfully kind gesture that makes a real difference in the lives of the people of Calcutta who are so badly affected. by the ravages of Covid -19.



















Picture: AFP via Getty Images)











The supplies sent, such as air conditioners and test kits, will help the situation considerably. It’s amazing to see a Liverpool company stepping in to offer so much help. Frank Joseph and his team should be proud.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, the former Miss Teen World revealed that she plans to work closely with the health group as the world continues to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While the success of the vaccination program is great in the UK, I am very concerned about the health of India and other countries as well, the award-winning actress told us.

I will be meeting with Professor Joseph and his team to see what more we can do to help less developed countries that are still suffering from the effects of Covid-19.

DAM Health is a Covid 19 testing company that operates across the UK and Europe. The company also opened new testing sites in Mexico this week.

Along with measures to stop the spread of viruses – like social distancing – vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against Covid-19. If you or someone you know is worried about taking the Covid vaccine, join the conversation, research reliable sources, and learn the facts from healthcare professionals. Covid vaccines: Save lives

Protect the whole community

Have met the strictest safety standards

Had a huge global effort behind them There are no human or animal products, including eggs, in any of the ingredient lists for the Covid-19 vaccine. There is no evidence to suggest that Covid-19 vaccines affect fertility. For more information, visit the British Red Cross website.









The company is led by Professor Frank Joseph who said: The fight against Covid-19 is a global effort. We were working to keep the virus under control in the UK, but it is vital that we support other countries as well. I am proud that DAM Health can help in this way.

“We are offering Covid 19 testing to people all over the world and especially vacationers going overseas this summer. This is our way of giving something back.

“Amy is a huge star in India so it’s nice to hear her kind words about what we are doing to help the international Covid relief effort. I know she is very concerned about the issues in India. “